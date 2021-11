Skirting what would have been an unprecedented vote by one autonomous government against another, the Flagler County Commission this evening, rather than reject the Flagler County School Board’s request to double its development impact fees, opted to further delay a decision, as it did in September. The commission, uneasy–if not mistrustful–of the district’s numbers, will again seek a compromise with the school board over the next 60 days, though the two sides have essentially been at an impasse for the past several weeks. The district has opposed revising the impact fee increase it insists it needs.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL