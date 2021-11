Actor Kwak Si Yang participated in an interview where he discussed his role in SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. “Lovers of the Red Sky” aired its final episode on October 26. Kwak Si Yang expressed his gratitude for the viewers as he commented, “While filming I had the feeling that the drama would be really interesting, and I worked hard to prepare for it so I was secretly expecting a lot. Thanks to all of the love that so many people gave to the drama, it was able to come to a meaningful end. Thank you.”

