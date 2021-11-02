Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market: Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2027 Future Report by Types (Baseboard management controller, Sensors & controls, Memory devices, Others, ) by Applications (BFSI, Healthcare, Education & research, Retail, Manufacturing, Public sector, IT & telecom, Others,)

HVAC Chillers play a crucial role in maintaining the required temperature of any space, machinery or equipment. HVAC Chillers remove the heat and transfer it somewhere else. These chillers can be utilized in numerous residential spaces, for example small to large size rooms, garages, basements and crawlspaces. Popularity of HVAC chillers is increasing owing to various advantages such a portability, convenience and quick and easy maintenance. Moreover, the adoption of HVAC chillers is rising in restaurants, hotels, kitchens and dining rooms to handle the concerns regarding temperature levels. Other industry verticals where these chillers are used are rubber, petrochemicals, medical, plastic, commercial office buildings, sports venues, and others.

