North Fort Myers, FL

Allana Staiano’s family & friends get justice after Courtney Gainey sentence

By Megan Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – Allana Staiano’s mom has visited her memorial in North Fort Myers too many times to count.

“The only thing that keeps us from coming down here is if I’m not feeling well or if I’m in Michigan and that doesn’t happen too too often,” said Christine Gray, Allana Staiano’s mom.

She has been hoping to get justice for her daughter who was killed at 14-years-old. The driver, Courtney Gainey, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday.

“Tonight at least I can come here and feel like we made an accomplishment to get justice for what happened to her,” said Gray.

Gainey hit and killed Allana in January of 2020 when she was walking with her friend Taylor Stewart. Stewart was hit in the arm and knocked down before the car hit Staiano.

“I got told that my best friend was gone when I was getting my arm checked out in the hospital,” said Stewart.

She said she still remembers their last conversation. She said they were chatting about Staiano’s new puppy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03yVQg_0cjjd0FT00

“When she would have gotten back she would have played with it and got me jealous is what she said,” said Stewart.

She said Allana was an incredible friend and she misses her every day.

Caitlynn Alix described her younger sister Staiano as a light. She said she was always looking at the positive side of things. The pain her loved ones have felt over the last two years has been gut-wrenching.

“How do you spend the last 14 years with someone who’s snatched away two weeks after their 14th birthday,” said Alix.

Staiano’s mom said she plans to work with local organizations to try and prevent more tragedies like this.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

