F%#$%: You can probably make an educated guess at what that word is meant to say if you watched the Lakers game against the Thunder on Thursday. The Lakers were up 41-19 at the end of the first quarter and led by as much as 26 at one point, only to collapse in the second half. The Thunder took advantage, beating them 123-115 to stun the NBA world and get their first win over a team highly believed to be title contenders.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO