Baldwin, LA

Attorney for Quawan Charles’ mother speaks out about lawsuit against Irvin family and law enforcement

By Britt Lofaso
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sfhY2_0cjjcU9J00

St. Mary Parish, La (KLFY) — The family of 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles, who was found dead in November of 2020, is now filing a lawsuit against the family, who were the last people to see Quawan alive.

They’re also suing the law enforcement agencies involved in finding him.

Their attorney, Ron Haley, says Quawan’s family has waited for answers about Quawan’s death for a year, but there are still many unanswered questions surrounding his death.

The lawsuit focuses not only on the family last seen with Quawan… but also Baldwin police and the st. mary parish sheriff’s office.

“If Quawan was found 24-48 hours after the missing person report or after Baldwin Police were notified that this kid was missing, potentially he would have been found alive,” Haley said.

Haley says Quawan’s parents reported him missing on October 30, 2020.

We now know his friend, Gavin Irvin, and his mother, Janet Irvin, picked him up from his home in Baldwin that day, but at the time, Haley says Baldwin Police and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office didn’t do much to find him.

Hlaey says Quawan’s parents only found their son when they reached out to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office after four days of waiting.

They pinged his phone and found him within hours, but it was too late.

“It could have pinpointed him and possibly saved his life,” Haley said.

Quawan’s body was found four days later on November 3, 2020, in a sugarcane field, face-down in a drainage ditch, less than a mile from the home of the family who picked him up.

“The toughest part about it is not having the answers surrounding how he went missing, how he died. Yes, we have the autopsy report, but how did he get into that shallow sugarcane field? We still don’t know,” the attorney said.

Gavin and Janet Irvin, and Janet’s boyfriend, Tyler LeGros, say the night of October 30, the same day they picked Quawan up, they were at their home in Loureaville.

Janet Irvin admitted to providing drugs to the two teens and said that night, Quawan became angry and left their home on foot.

Four days later, Quawan’s body was found near their home. Law enforcement says Quawan was intoxicated and may have fell into the ditch and drowned.

Quawan’s family says they don’t believe that.

“They don’t believe he tripped and fell himself and drowned in that sugarcane field. How did he get there? Where was he before? All of that is open,” Haley told News Ten.

He says a lawsuit against the Irvins and Tyler LeGros gives them the power to subpoena them. He says they’ll now have to face questions from Quawan’s family, who they’ve never directly spoken to.

“We know there’s people out there that have the answers to the questions, and that’s what is frustrating. That’s what makes the family angry. There are people out there that can close the book on this and give them some closure, yet a year later, that hasn’t happened,” Haley said.

The Irvins and Tyler LeGros have maintained their innocence in Quawan’s death, but the lawsuit alleges the defendants contributed to the death of Quawan.

It says their acts include kidnapping, assault, battery, spoliation of evidence, and unlawful disposal of remains.

“It sounds like we have to throw the kitchen sink at them to get answers, but frankly, this is what this is. Because we don’t know, because they have not spoken, because they have not given any information, we have to assume every possible reasonable theory of law as we pursue justice for the Charles family,” the attorney said.

Hay says Quawan’s family wants the public to know they aren’t giving up.

“We’re still here. We’re not going anywhere, and we’re not going to go anywhere and stop fighting and pushing until we get the answers as to what happened to this kid,” Haley added.

In April of 2021, Janet Irvin was arrested and charged with failure to report a missing child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. However, she was soon released on bond.

These are the only criminal charges that have been issued in Quawan’s death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 2

NEW ORLEANS, LA
