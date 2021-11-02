CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Fort Myers Beach expands straw ordinance to include biodegradable option

By Zach Barrett
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Duzh8_0cjjbSQ400

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Sipping on a cold drink in the sand on Fort Myers Beach may soon have a slightly different feel thanks to a change to a straw ordinance on the island.

Leaders of the Town of Fort Myers Beach expanded an existing ordinance to include a type of straw that is biodegradable in the water that can be used by businesses and visitors. Plastic straws have been illegal on Fort Myers Beach since 2017 in hopes of stopping the pollution of plastic that could live in the ocean for hundreds of years.

Mayor Ray Murphy said since 2017, paper straws have been used at the vast majority of establishments on the island but those straws haven’t been a viable solution.

“The problem was with the paper straws that they came to find out the glue that’s in the paper straws doesn’t break down in the water,” said Murphy.

The paper straws haven’t been great for anything swimming under the surface or customers hoping to sip on a drink on the island, according to MangoRita’s employee, Dyana Imhof.

“Got a lot of complaints with the paper straws,” said Imhof. “Not alot of customers were happy with them. A lot of people for a while would bring their own straws, then leave them and come back for them. It was a hassle.”

On Monday, the Town of Fort Myers beach voted to allow another type of straw to be used on the beach. The straw looks and feels like an average plastic straw.

Brad Laporte, the CEO of WinCup, the company that makes the straws, said the straws are biodegradable if they end up in the Gulf because of a certain chemical.

“PHA technology is pretty groundbreaking, we call it the holy grail,” said Laporte. “PHA is fermented canola oil. Kind of like fermented beer-only fermented canola oil.”

Instead of staying in the ocean for hundreds of years, if these straws get in the water they’ll disintegrate in about 56 days.

“If it happens to make it in the marine environment, it will go away,” said Laporte. “The number of plastic pieces outweighing the number of fish, all those stories. The turtle with the straw in its nose, all of those stories are driving society into solutions.”

Some restaurants on Fort Myers Beach are already using the straws. Laporte said products like these could be the way of the future.

“Straws are the first of many things to come,” said Laporte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Further expanding its probe, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six additional associates of former President Donald Trump who were closely involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Ciattarelli weighing recount demand in New Jersey governor race

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli is not ready to concede, arguing that the election is still too close to call but making clear that are not making accusations of fraud. "No one on this team is alleging fraud or malfeasance, as we have not seen any credible evidence...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodegradable Plastic#Plastic Pollution#Straws#Restaurants#Mangorita#Wincup#Pha
CBS News

Ted Cruz called Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda." This isn't the first time Sesame Street encouraged kids to get important vaccines.

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy