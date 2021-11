Jujutsu Kaisen is teasing Yuji Itadori's next major Culing Game clash with the cliffhanger from its latest chapter! Gege Akutami's original manga series is now making its way through the Culling Game, but Yuji and Megumi have been separated and are now on their own paths in an attempt to get to Hiromi Higuruma and ask him to use his 100 points to create a new rule that would allow Megumi's sister Tsumiki to escape before she's forced to participate in the game. But our last look at the both of them teased that a trap would be heading one of their ways.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO