With two months yet to go in 2021, La Grange is headed for a record-breaking year in sales tax revenue. For October, State Comptroller Glenn Hegar sent the city $184,619 as its share of sales taxes collected in La Grange. That’s over $20,000 above what it got last October. Consumers pay a total of 8.25 percent tax on retail purchases in La Grange. Of that, 6.25% goes to the state, 1.5% goes to…

LA GRANGE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO