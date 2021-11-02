CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Gov. Polis holds briefing on proposed 2022-2023 state budget

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Humane pet store ordinance considered this week by Colorado Springs City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city is getting closer to enacting an ordinance banning the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores, and a possible $500 fine for violators. During a City Council work session Monday, president Tom Strand present the proposed ordinance that would prohibit such sales unless pets come from shelters, The post Humane pet store ordinance considered this week by Colorado Springs City Council appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Peak Vista’s ‘Breakfast of Champions’ returns to help underserved communities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)- The face of healthcare has changed tremendously throughout this pandemic. Peak Vista Community Health Centers sees it firsthand due to their efforts to serve and treat underserved communities across Southern Colorado. At Peak Vista, they make it a priority to ensure people have quality healthcare regardless of income or insurance. Their The post Peak Vista’s ‘Breakfast of Champions’ returns to help underserved communities appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Federal vaccine mandate could damage the construction industry in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sweeping new rules from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), aimed at moving the country towards a higher vaccination rate, are drawing a mixed reaction. The measure, directed by President Joe Biden, requires employers with 100 or more employees to mandate workers get vaccinated or undergo weekly The post Federal vaccine mandate could damage the construction industry in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Longtime Colorado Springs City Councilman Richard Skorman to resign next month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is a major factor in the resignation of four-time City Councilman Richard Skorman. Skorman, 69, announced Friday that he is stepping down, effective Dec. 31, in the first year of his fourth term. KRDO He said that he wants to devote more attention to four adjacent businesses The post Longtime Colorado Springs City Councilman Richard Skorman to resign next month appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

$279 million deficit remains for Colorado Springs Parks Department after 2C failure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - A $279 million dollar backlog in maintenance needs still stands for Colorado Springs Parks and Trails. Ballot issue 2C, which would have increased city sales tax and put that money into trails, open spaces, and parks, didn’t pass in Tuesday’s election. “It’s very disappointing but we’re refocusing, reengaging, and look The post $279 million deficit remains for Colorado Springs Parks Department after 2C failure appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Conservatives win big in school board elections; policy changes could follow

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Local school boards and district policies could face major changes following Tuesday's election. While a school board director is a non-partisan position, a deeper look at the elected candidates showed many received significant financial backing from an independent conservative committee. Springs Opportunity Fund, registered to a Katie Kennedy, poured The post Conservatives win big in school board elections; policy changes could follow appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo voters trending towards passing ballot issue 2A

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- With 25% of the vote tallied in Pueblo as of 9 P.M. ballot issue 2A, which would allow the City of Pueblo to fund roads repairs with excess sales tax revenue, is trending towards passing. According to the Secretary of States Office, 11,870 Pueblo votes have voted YES, while 4,500 have voted The post Pueblo voters trending towards passing ballot issue 2A appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
KRDO News Channel 13

Voters in Colorado Springs School District 11 decide on Issue 4B for school upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE -- As of Wednesday morning, Issue 4B failed by a narrow margin of 704 votes. The latest result shows 40,512 voted for the issue, with 50.87% voting against it and 49.13% voting in favor of it. (TUESDAY'S STORY) Four years after School District 11 voters approved a tax increase The post Voters in Colorado Springs School District 11 decide on Issue 4B for school upgrades appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis signs executive orders, aiming to ease hospital strain

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis signed two executive orders Sunday in response to growing hospitalizations across Colorado. The first allows the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to order hospitals and freestanding emergency departments transfer or cease the admission of COVID-19 patients. According to Polis, that would allow patients to be treated The post Gov. Polis signs executive orders, aiming to ease hospital strain appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo District 60 hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at elementary schools

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for children aged five and up, Pueblo School District 60 is scheduling mobile clinics at elementary schools to get kids vaccinated. Dalton Sprouse, D60 Director of Communications, says the vaccine will be available to eligible students and all community members, and you The post Pueblo District 60 hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at elementary schools appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Calhan residents vote to join Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The town of Calhan in the county's northeastern corner is set to become the sixth member of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. PPRTA On Election Day, 60% of voters approved joining the authority. Improving bad roads in Calhan is the motivation for the town's willingness to join the The post Calhan residents vote to join Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority appeared first on KRDO.
CALHAN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Prices#Mental Health Services#Gov
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs voters weigh in on fate of trails, open spaces, and parks measure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- UPDATE: After a large portion of votes counted on Tuesday, the 2C ballot issue appears to have failed in El Paso County. Earlier Ballot question 2C may be getting the most attention of all the issues on the Colorado Springs ballot. The measure would extend and increase what's commonly known as the 'TOPS The post Colorado Springs voters weigh in on fate of trails, open spaces, and parks measure appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Health officials give advice for parents with hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- This week, vaccines are becoming available for kids ages 5-11 in Southern Colorado, but according to a vaccine monitoring survey by the Kaiser Foundation, many parents would rather wait than get their kids vaccinated right away. "It’s completely understandable. Being a parent myself and having two children that are of age now The post Health officials give advice for parents with hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children 5+

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health has scheduled several vaccine clinics in the coming days to provide Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children aged five and older. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration signing off on the Pfizer vaccine for younger children, local public The post El Paso County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children 5+ appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Website issue delays reporting of El Paso County election results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It took nearly two hours for the largest county in Colorado to report its first round of election results on Tuesday, and the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office says the blame is with the Secretary of State's Election Night Reporting system. The first results for El Paso County The post Website issue delays reporting of El Paso County election results appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
KRDO News Channel 13

Non-profits eligible to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo., (KRDO) -- November 1, nearly $140 million became available for non-profit organizations that help families heavily impacted by the pandemic. These funds, provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), can be used to create or expand programs meant to provide a wide range of services that respond to the pandemic The post Non-profits eligible to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Mobile monoclonal COVID-19 treatment available in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Monday morning, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment opened a Monoclonal anti-body treatment bus in El Paso County. It's part of one of the executive orders issued by Governor Jared Polis in the fight against COVID-19 in Colorado. It aims at addressing staffing shortages in hospitals across the state. The post Mobile monoclonal COVID-19 treatment available in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than fifty employees at Parkview Medical Center were let go from the Pueblo hospital on Monday for not abiding by the state's COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers. A state emergency rule from the state's Board of Health mandates all Colorado healthcare workers be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by The post Dozens of employees terminated at Parkview Medical Center over vaccine mandate appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Extra polling centers in El Paso County for Election Day

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ahead of Tuesday's election, El Paso County is opening up extra polling centers to ensure everyone gets a chance to vote. There will be 11 polling centers across the county open Tuesday, leading up to the 7 p.m. deadline. Throughout El Paso County there are 28 ballot drop boxes The post Extra polling centers in El Paso County for Election Day appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy