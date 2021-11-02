CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele’s New Track List Is Here, Is Your Relationship Ready?

By Jennifer Zhan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo easy on us, Adele. The track list for the singer’s highly anticipated album 30 is out, thanks to Target’s exclusive deluxe preorder listing, and some of these titles are already hurting our feelings. The album, which drops November 19, has 12 songs and three bonus tracks, including a new version...

Chris Stapleton Will Be Featured On Adele’s New Album

Christ Stapleton is so talented that every other talented singer wants to collaborate with him. Adele has covered some Stapleton before when she did The Steeldrivers (Stapleton’s old band) song ‘If It Hadn’t Been Fo Love’ as a bonus track on her album 21, and just last week said that Chris is her dream collab. And now we know that dream came true.
Adele reveals track list for ’30,’ Target deluxe CD includes Chris Stapleton duet version of “Easy On Me”

Adele has unveiled the track listing for her hotly anticipated album 30. There are 12 tracks in all, including the single “Easy On Me.” The standard version of the album doesn’t include any guest artists, though one track, an “interlude” called “All Night Parking,” includes the words “with Erroll Garner” in its title. Garner was a legendary jazz pianist who died in 1977; perhaps she’s using a portion of one of his compositions for the interlude.
Adele’s new single is “Easy On” the ears

The singer releases “Easy On Me,” an emotional ballad that precedes her upcoming album, 30. After a six-year musical hiatus, Adele is back with a new single, “Easy On Me.” Released on Friday, Oct. 15, the single is a teaser for her upcoming album 30, set to release on Nov. 19. The powerful song delves into Adele’s split from her ex-husband, her message to her son and how she will move forward in life.
Adele drops track list for 30 album

Finally, fans get a glimpse of Adele’s “30” tracklist. Target, or Targét, as many refer to the retailer, released the tracklist on their social media platforms. The 12-song tracklist only lists two features, the late pianist Errol Garner is featured on “All Night Parking,” an interlude, and Chris Stapleton is on a new version of the single, “Easy On Me.” “30” will be released on November 19th and is the first album from the singer in six years. The deluxe edition of “30” features the following tracks:
Set list for Adele’s upcoming TV special revealed

Adele‘s upcoming CBS TV special is in the can, and now the set list has been revealed. Adele One Night Only, filmed at Griffith Observatory in L.A., will air November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 PM PT on CBS, and will also stream on Paramount+. The special features Adele’s past hits, plus some of the songs from her upcoming album 30.
