CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford researchers work on nasal COVID-19 vaccine

By Dan Kerman
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlRaO_0cjjXMR600

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) – While a few shots in the arm have become common practice in protecting people against COVID-19, researchers at Stanford are working on a potential game-changer, a COVID-19 vaccine in the form of a nasal spray.

“We can target delivering the RNA and DNA that belongs to the spike protein of the COVID virus directly to the lining of the respiratory tract, nose, the trachea all the way down into the lungs to immunize the cells that line the respiratory tract,” Dr. Tarik F. Massoud said.

Sick day guilt: 2 in 3 remote workers feel they can only call out if they have COVID

Not only is this more efficient in that it mobilizes the army in the body quicker to fight COVID-19, but the hope is it can help prevent future infections.

“So you are walking around and instead of picking it up from someone unvaccinated and carrying it perhaps, in theory, would lessen the chance of you picking it up because the receptors are blocked,” Dr. Massoud said.

The researchers got this idea of a COVID nasal spray working on brain cancer treatments.

CDC study: COVID vaccine stronger than natural immunity

So far, studies have been done in mice, but clinical trials may not be too far away.

“This can be easily done in the next six months if we talk to pharma. They have all the facilities to do that,” Dr. Ramasamy Paulmurugan said.

Researchers also say this nasal spray type vaccine is also more user-friendly and can be especially beneficial for developing countries that have had trouble getting their hands on existing vaccines.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Stanford, CA
Coronavirus
Stanford, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Stanford, CA
Stanford, CA
Vaccines
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Rna#Covid
Cleveland.com

‘People have lost their empathy for others’: Health care providers angry, bitter about vaccine hesitancy as COVID-19 cases continue to overwhelm area hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Doctors and nurses have had enough. Nineteen months on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic have exposed many of them to more death and misery than they might have expected in an entire career. They’ve overheard patients’ haunting final phone calls to family before intubation. They’ve seen sick mothers lose their babies shortly after birth. They’ve kept vigil over frightened patients, dying in isolation. And they’ve heard it time and again – the regrets of so many, who concede in their final breaths that they should have gotten vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

A new COVID-19 drug for people with diabetes

In a recent study, researchers developed a new COVID-19 treatment for people with diabetes, which has shown promising results in a trial. The team recognized that it could activate cells from the immune system as a potential treatment for people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus by dampening the overactive response of the immune system which causes damage to the organs in the body, particularly the heart and lungs.
SCIENCE
fernandinaobserver.com

Nasal spray’s unsupported COVID-19 treatment claims are not up to snuff

Many of us would like to believe a marketer’s claims that an over-the-counter nasal spray can prevent or treat COVID-19. Luckily, the law sets a high standard of proof before a marketer can say its product can prevent, treat, or cure a serious disease. The law requires competent scientific evidence. In its latest case targeting fake COVID-19 cure claims, the FTC says that nasal spray maker Xlear, Inc., broke the law by promoting its saline sprays as effective treatments for COVID-19 without scientific proof.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Virologist who helped develop Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on mixing doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the Food and Drug Administrations's decision to approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which would allow more than 15 million Americans to get a booster shot. Dr. Dan Barouch, a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and director at the Center For Virology and Vaccine Research who helped develop the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, joins CBSN to discuss mixing and matching doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

What if a simple pill could help heal from Covid-19? - They are pills taken orally as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, to avoid serious forms of the illness, and therefore hospitalisation.
INDUSTRY
Healthline

People with Anxiety and Depression May Need a COVID-19 Booster Shot

Given their increased risk, people with severe mental illness are also eligible to receive a booster shot for COVID-19. consistently points to a strong mind-body connection. in the United States (51.5 million) lived with a mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added mental health disorders, including...
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Miami

Regeneron’s Monoclonal Antibody Drug Helps Prevent COVID-19 For Up To 8 Months, Company Trial Results Show

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A single dose of the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy REGEN-COV reduced the risk of contracting the virus by 81.6% for up to eight months, following the drug’s administration in a late-stage trial, according to results released by the Regeneron company on Monday. Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. Four infusions of the Regeneron treatment are considered one dose. “These results demonstrate that REGEN-COV has the potential to provide long-lasting immunity from SARS-CoV-2 infection, a result particularly important to those who do not respond...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kyma.com

Fourth COVID vaccine manufacturer seeking FDA approval

(KYMA, KECY) - Another company hopes to offer its version of a coronavirus vaccine in the months ahead. Novavax plans to turn-in complete data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before the end of the year. Its aim would be to earn possible emergency use authorization for its...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Biden hails new Pfizer pill to treat Covid patients but stresses importance of avoiding infection

President Biden hailed a new pill from Pfizer that has proven highly effective at treating Covid-19, but emphasised that the best way to avoid the virus is through vaccination.“Last night, we received promising news about another potent, potential Covid treatment: a pill, a pill developed by Pfizer that may dramatically reduce the risk of being hospitalised or dying when taken shortly after infection,” the president said in a national address on Friday. “We have already secured millions of doses, and the therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of Covid.”Clinical trials...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy