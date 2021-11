RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed while working on his house on Monday evening.

Just before 7 p.m. a 45-year-old man attempted to move an aluminum ladder that was leaned up against his house. He accidentally struck a power wire with the ladder, causing him to be electrocuted.

First responders took him to the hospital where he later died.

