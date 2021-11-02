CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield PD: Man allegedly nearly hits trick-or-treaters with car, pulls gun after fight with parent

By Eva Zymaris, Teresa Pellicano
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azgOS_0cjjXFG100

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An Enfield man was arrested Halloween night after he allegedly pulled a gun after a fight with the parents of trick-or-treaters.

According to Enfield Police, a man was driving a silver Saturn on Silver Lane near Pioneer Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. He allegedly drove too close to kids walking along the road trick-or-treating.

Illegal firearm seized after traffic stop in Hadley

Police say the parents of the trick-or-treaters confronted the driver, claiming he nearly hit their kids with his car. The situation became heated. The driver – later identified as Robert Corey, 20, of Enfield – and one of the parents began to fight.

Corey and the other individuals involved in the fight gave conflicting stories to the police. The parents say, after the fight, Corey brandished a gun, “racked a round” into the pistol, and held it over his head, causing the parents and kids to run. Corey said a gun “fell out” during the fight.

Police later found Corey and recovered a Glock 9 mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds. Corey was also found in possession of seven plastic bags of cocaine.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkAxb_0cjjXFG100
    Robert Corey, 20
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYffq_0cjjXFG100
    Glock 9mm , 15 rounds, seven bags of cocaine – Enfield PD – 103121

Corey was charged with the following:

  • Criminally negligent storage of a firearm
  • Storage of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Weapons in a motor vehicle
  • Violation of a large capacity firearms law
  • Possession of narcotics

He was held on a $50,000 bond and transported to court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Enfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Hadley, MA
Crime & Safety
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy