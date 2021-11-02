Enfield PD: Man allegedly nearly hits trick-or-treaters with car, pulls gun after fight with parent
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An Enfield man was arrested Halloween night after he allegedly pulled a gun after a fight with the parents of trick-or-treaters.
According to Enfield Police, a man was driving a silver Saturn on Silver Lane near Pioneer Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. He allegedly drove too close to kids walking along the road trick-or-treating.Illegal firearm seized after traffic stop in Hadley
Police say the parents of the trick-or-treaters confronted the driver, claiming he nearly hit their kids with his car. The situation became heated. The driver – later identified as Robert Corey, 20, of Enfield – and one of the parents began to fight.
Corey and the other individuals involved in the fight gave conflicting stories to the police. The parents say, after the fight, Corey brandished a gun, “racked a round” into the pistol, and held it over his head, causing the parents and kids to run. Corey said a gun “fell out” during the fight.
Police later found Corey and recovered a Glock 9 mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds. Corey was also found in possession of seven plastic bags of cocaine.
Corey was charged with the following:
- Criminally negligent storage of a firearm
- Storage of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Weapons in a motor vehicle
- Violation of a large capacity firearms law
- Possession of narcotics
He was held on a $50,000 bond and transported to court.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0