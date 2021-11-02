CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 9 2021

By Nick Walters
 7 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Here’s a treat after Halloween! Only tricks you’ll find is in the moves made by Arkansas talent.

Nick Walters shows our top plays from FOX16 and Fearless Friday’s coverage of a pivotal Week 9 in high school football leading up to Halloween.

  1. Cedric Hawkins, Stuttgart RB
  2. Cameron Harris, Benton WR
  3. Jaylen Hopson, Prescott RB
  4. Jayllen Chambers, Conway RB
  5. Keithlin Brown, Bigelow QB
  6. Hackett Defense
  7. Reese Merechka, Charleston LB
  8. Donovan Pearson, Benton RB
  9. Kavon Pointer, Jonesboro WR
  10. Jayvean Dyer-Jones, Little Rock Christian RB

