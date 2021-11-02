Experience a flight cancellation or delay? Know your rights

As we all know, air travel is a far cry from what it used to be in the golden age when flight attendants wheeled a carving station down the aisle at mealtime and passengers ate on real china. These days, the whole experience can feel downright uncivilized, and flight attendants have been pushed to the limits of their patience by unruly or unreasonable—even downright violent—passengers. Such challenging working conditions can create a tinderbox of tension and anxiety on airplanes, and in that environment, just a few poorly chosen words can be misconstrued, even when passengers know they're joking or are merely trying to make conversation with silly banter. That's why, on your next flight, you should plan to talk to flight attendants not only with kindness and compassion, but also with mindfulness that words matter.
Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
Vaccine mandates and mask requirements have made air travel a safer option for people this year, even amid the continued spread of COVID. But while passengers may have the comfort of safety while flying, it's getting on those flights that is proving to be a massive headache. In early October, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. Later that month, Alaska Airlines announced that it was cutting some of its flights between two cities in November and December. Now, another major airline has just announced that it's dropping flight service to and from several cities over the next two months. Read on to find out if any of your upcoming trips are in jeopardy.
The United States requires some travelers to present negative COVID-19 tests for entry, even those who are fully vaccinated. Here is what you need to know about the testing protocols before you take a trip. Next week is 'all systems go' for travel to the US. The travel ban with...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– American Airlines is giving flight attendants a bonus in an effort to prevent another operational meltdown during the holiday season. According to an internal memo, that was shared with 8 News Now, American flight attendants who work between Nov. 23 to Nov. 29 and Dec. 22 to Jan 2. will get a […]
Thousands will jet across the Atlantic on Monday for long-awaited reunions as the United States lift a Covid travel ban that has been in place for more than one and a half years.The US is bracing for a surge in arrivals as much of the world’s population will be allowed to come to the country for the first time since March 2020.Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will operate a synchronised departure from Heathrow to celebrate the end of the travel ban, with their aircraft taking off from parallel runways at 8.30amto fly to New York. Flight schedules have...
American Airlines canceled more than 400 flights on Monday, marking 4 days in a row that the airline announced disruptions due to staffing shortages and weather problems. The airline accounted for more than half of all canceled flights for the day in the U.S., The Associated Press reported. By the afternoon, another 500 of its flights were running late.
If you're traveling this holiday season, you may be worried about what could happen to your carefully planned itinerary—and rightly so. For one thing, the aviation industry is seeing widespread cancelations and delays across the country. But that's not the only reason you could potentially find yourself stuck if you travel this winter. Read on to learn more about a new pitfall experts are urging travelers to watch out for.
Flight cancelations can be caused by bad weather, air traffic delays, and mechanical issues. But what happens when travelers become stranded? What can airlines do for their customers? What can consumers do for themselves? TravelAwaits reached out to retired American Airlines flight attendant Kentrell Charles to see what you should do if an airline cancels your flight. The travel pro gave us these six questions to ask if your flight is canceled.
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It was another weekend of chaos at the airports. Thousands of flights were cancelled, leaving travelers scrambling to re-book.
As we get closer to the holidays, CBS2’s Nick Caloway on Monday went to Newark Liberty Airport to find out what travelers can expect.
Halloween travelers got more tricks than treats when American Airlines canceled 1,000 flights on Sunday, after scrapping nearly 900 over the previous two days.
The news left many travelers wary about upcoming trips.
“You just never know what you’re going to expect. So you just try to show up as early as possible,” said J.T. Barker of...
MIDLAND, Texas — Anyone flying with American Airlines over the last few days likely saw some of the delays, even if the delays or cancellations didn't affect their flight. However, with over 21,000 flights in a four day period, over 2,000 of those flights either got delayed or where canceled completely. American Airlines did try to rebook those flights for the same day.
In the month of October there was reported issues with airlines cancelling flights. In early October, Southwest had hundreds of cancellations. Just this past weekend, American Airlines cancelled over 600 flights.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airline flights across the country were canceled due to bad weather and staffing shortages, according to a note the company sent to staff. According to the airline, strong winds in Dallas, Texas caused flight cancellations, keeping crew members from flying out to their next scheduled flight destination. More than 700 flights were affected across the country starting Friday night.
