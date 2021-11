Today, many fans link Chris O’Donnell with his role on NCIS: Los Angeles. However, he had an impressive filmography before joining the hit TV show. In fact, he was in some of the biggest movies of the 90s. He appeared in Fried Green Tomatoes, School Ties, Scent of a Woman, and The Chamber to name a few. However, fans of all ages turned out to see him as Robin in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. The latter came out in June of 1997, less than two months after he married his wife Caroline Fentress.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO