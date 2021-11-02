Penalties costly for Giants in loss to Kansas City

The Giants travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football where the team will try to build momentum off last week's 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Kansas City and Big Blue have clashed against each other 14 times prior to Monday's matchup. The Giants lead the all-time series, 11-3. The first meeting between Big Blue and the Chiefs occurred in 1974, with the Giants earning a 33-27 victory in their inaugural trip to Kansas City. Big Blue jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the second quarter, which was highlighted by consecutive touchdown runs by Ron Johnson. The Giants would never look back, as Craig Morton threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Joe Dawkins in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for Big Blue at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO