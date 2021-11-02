CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Penalties costly for Giants in loss to Kansas City

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — These Giants games in prime time are starting to feel like reruns. Monday night’s excruciating 20-17 loss to Kansas City certainly had familiar themes from previous collapses and gut punches that the Giants have endured in the past season and a half, from the late lead to...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Giants' many mistakes prove costly in 20-17 loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There wasn't any one play that doomed the New York Giants against Kansas City on Monday night. There were about a dozen little ones. The interception by Daniel Jones when he was caught staring down his target. The two personal foul penalties by linebacker Tae Crowder in the fourth quarter. The wobbly punt from Riley Dixon that set up the Chiefs for the go-ahead field goal with just over a minute left. And the breakdowns that kept New York from mounting its own comeback.
chatsports.com

Giants' defense is playing better, holding Kansas City to 20 points

Darnay Holmes is an example of how well the Giants defense has been playing of late and also of how far they have to go. He was the cornerback who intercepted Patrick Mahomes late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game only to have the takeaway overturned because linebacker Oshane Ximines was offsides.
