CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQiGM_0cjjV0t700

STATEWIDE– This week, Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week, an annual educational initiative developed by Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories.

CO is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that kills at least 430 people in the U.S. and sends approximately 50,000 people nationwide to the hospital annually. With cooler temperatures settling in around much of the country, the observance is a good reminder for people to take action to prevent unintentional CO poisoning, as the risk of unintentional CO poisoning increases when temperatures drop, causing home heating systems run for longer than usual.

Many are spending more time at home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as well, making CO awareness critical.

Learn the signs of CO poisoning.

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning in people often mirror those of the common flu and include things like headaches, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

In pets, initial symptoms include nausea/vomiting, dizziness, or labored breathing, among others.

Take steps to prevent CO poisoning in your home .

  • Regularly inspect appliances. CO sources include natural gas, kerosene, propane, coal and gasoline. Have appliances checked regularly, such as stoves, furnaces, and washer-dryers, to ensure they’re properly installed and not malfunctioning.
  • Keep chimneys clear of animal nests, leaves and residue to ensure proper venting. Have all fireplaces cleaned and inspected annually.
  • Never leave your car motor running in a vehicle parked in an enclosed or partially enclosed space, such as a garage – even if it’s cold outside.
  • Only use grills and generators outside of your home, including attached garages (even if the garage door is open). Place grills at least 10 feet away from your home and generators at least 20 feet away from your home to help keep CO from entering your living spaces.

Install CO alarms throughout the home.

CO can travel anywhere in the home – even through drywall – so most often, one alarm is not enough. It’s best to install CO alarms throughout the entire home with at least one on every level, and consider including in living areas, bedrooms and hallways outside sleeping areas.

If your alarm sounds or if you suspect CO in your home, evacuate your home immediately and call 911.

Replace your CO alarms every 7-10 years.

While testing alarms once a week and ensuring batteries are replaced are critical, replacing every alarm at a minimum of 7-10 years is paramount. If you cannot remember the date you installed your alarms, check the manufacturing date – commonly located on the back of the alarm – and add 7-10 years, depending on the model.

Please check your manufacturer user guide.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
CNY News

Daylight Savings Ends November 7: Time To Check Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Do you keep up with inspecting and replacing batteries in your smoke detectors? The Firemen's Association of the State of New York recommends that twice a year, when we change the clocks (Fall, Spring), residents should inspect all their smoke alarms, along with carbon monoxide detectors. In addition, considering that these devices can be the difference between life and death, the FASNY also says smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be tested once a month, those with removable batteries should have the batteries checked every six months, and replaced once a year. Don't forget to remove dust from these devices as well, and never paint them so they can perform their important job properly. If possible, install sealed-in smoke alarms with non-removable batteries.
ksmu.org

Risk of carbon monoxide poisoning increases in cold weather

The Springfield Fire Department is warning that, as the weather gets cooler, the risk for carbon monoxide poisoning increases. The department is offering tips to prevent poisoning from the colorless and odorless gas, and it’s reminding people of symptoms. According to the fire department, carbon poisoning is a danger year-round,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
escalontimes.com

Protect Yourself, Family From Carbon Monoxide

With winter months approaching, there are important steps customers can take to protect themselves against the dangers of carbon monoxide, including using only safe, approved methods for home heating and ensuring that carbon monoxide detectors are installed in their homes and working properly. According to the Center for Disease Control,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
ABC4

How to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning this Utah winter

UTAH (ABC4) – As the colder months start rolling in, folks will naturally seek warmth with gas-burning sources. Because of this, the winter season poses a heightened threat for carbon monoxide poisoning. A joint effort by the University of Utah Health, Unified Fire Authority, Dominion Energy, Utah Department of Health, and the Utah Poison Control […]
UTAH STATE
villageoflisle.org

Change Your Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Batteries

Are you looking forward to an extra hour of sleep this weekend as we move the clocks back? Put it to use by checking your alarms! Daylight savings time offers a convenient reminder to check or change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that have replaceable batteries. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), about 3 out of 5 fire fatalities occur in homes with no smoke alarms or non-working smoke alarms. Learn more about smoke and carbon monoxide alarm safety.
ELECTRONICS
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRG

Best OTC allergy medicine

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you suffer from allergies of any kind, then you know how they can wreak havoc on your daily life. Over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medicines can help you deal with the frustrating specter of an allergy attack at the first sign of an itchy nose.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Carbon Monoxide#Bedrooms And Hallways#Kidde
CBS Pittsburgh

Air Pollution Warning Issued For Mon Valley

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An air pollution warning has been issued for the Mon Valley. The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert Sunday morning, saying that pollution levels were exceeded at an official monitoring station in the Mon Valley. The Health Department says the exceeded levels of pollution are expected to continue. Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities during this time. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 7, 2021 During this time in the Mon Valley, young children, elderly people, and those with respiratory problems are cautioned to limit the amount of time they spend outdoors. More information about air quality in the area can be found on Allegheny County’s dashboard.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
US News and World Report

At Least 8 Hospitalized for Carbon Monoxide Exposure

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Eight people were taken to the hospital in Massachusetts for carbon monoxide exposures. The three incidents south of Boston were all related to operating generators in homes as parts of the state continue to deal with power outages following this week's nor'easter, NBC Boston reports. Three...
BROCKTON, MA
WZOZ 103.1

Daylight Savings Ends November 7: Time To Check Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Do you keep up with inspecting and replacing batteries in your smoke detectors? The Firemen's Association of the State of New York recommends that twice a year, when we change the clocks (Fall, Spring), residents should inspect all their smoke alarms, along with carbon monoxide detectors. In addition, considering that these devices can be the difference between life and death, the FASNY also says smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be tested once a month, those with removable batteries should have the batteries checked every six months, and replaced once a year. Don't forget to remove dust from these devices as well, and never paint them so they can perform their important job properly. If possible, install sealed-in smoke alarms with non-removable batteries.
Mix 103.9

Daylight Savings Ends November 7: Time To Check Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Do you keep up with inspecting and replacing batteries in your smoke detectors? The Firemen's Association of the State of New York recommends that twice a year, when we change the clocks (Fall, Spring), residents should inspect all their smoke alarms, along with carbon monoxide detectors. In addition, considering that these devices can be the difference between life and death, the FASNY also says smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be tested once a month, those with removable batteries should have the batteries checked every six months, and replaced once a year. Don't forget to remove dust from these devices as well, and never paint them so they can perform their important job properly. If possible, install sealed-in smoke alarms with non-removable batteries.
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
831
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy