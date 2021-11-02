Haddonfield over Lower Cape May - Boys soccer - SJ, G2 - 1st round

Drew Roskos didn’t need to be reminded of the date or the result or the streak that ended that day. Oct. 6 was at the back of the Delran striker’s mind as he laced up his cleats early Monday afternoon and was certainly at the front of his mind after he raced toward the student section in a standing room-only crowd a few hours later celebrating his 28th goal of the season, and maybe his most important yet.

SOCCER ・ 10 HOURS AGO