Haddonfield, NJ

Haddonfield over Lower Cape May - Boys soccer - SJ, G2 - 1st round

By Mike Byrne
 7 days ago
Christian Ball tallied two goals and two assists as fourth-seeded Haddonfield won at home, 8-1, over 13th-seeded Lower Cape May in the first round of the NJSIAA/Wawa...

