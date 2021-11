Investing.com – Gold was up on Monday morning in Asia, hitting a two-month high. A dollar on the retreat also gave the yellow metal a boost. Gold futures edged up 0.18% to $1,820.10 by 11:36 PM ET (3:36 AM GMT). They remained above the $1,800-mark after hitting their highest level since Sep. 7 earlier in the session. The dollar, which usually moves inversely to gold, inched down on Monday.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO