Top Texas prospect picks up offer from Clemson

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer for the class of 2023 went out late Monday night to a prospect from the Lone Star State.

Permian (Odessa, TX.) 2023 four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell reported the offer from the Tigers via social media.

Sewell is tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 13 prospect in the state of Texas, No. 3 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 80 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 15 prospect in the Lone Star State, No. 5 interior offensive lineman nationally and considers him the No. 93 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Sewell also has an offer from Alabama to go with offers from Baylor, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal, to name a few.

Sewell took an unofficial visit to Clemson back in late July and was back on campus this past weekend for the Tigers’ 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks