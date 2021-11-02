CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Texas prospect picks up offer from Clemson

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer for the class of 2023 went out late Monday night to a prospect from the Lone Star State.

Permian (Odessa, TX.) 2023 four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell reported the offer from the Tigers via social media.

Sewell is tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 13 prospect in the state of Texas, No. 3 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 80 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 15 prospect in the Lone Star State, No. 5 interior offensive lineman nationally and considers him the No. 93 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Sewell also has an offer from Alabama to go with offers from Baylor, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal, to name a few.

Sewell took an unofficial visit to Clemson back in late July and was back on campus this past weekend for the Tigers’ 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday.

