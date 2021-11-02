CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Oroville City Council will discuss a resolution that could possibly bypass state mandates

By Kelly DeLeon
krcrtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOROVILLE, Calif. — The Northstate, like much of the country, is divided over COVID-19 protocols and vaccine mandates. The City of Oroville is considering rejecting state control and executive orders. At the request of Vice Mayor Scott Thomson, Oroville City Council will discuss during Tuesday's meeting declaring the city a constitutional...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 4

