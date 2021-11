The Orlando Magic have now earned their third win of the season. The Magic defeated the Utah Jazz 107-100 in Orlando at the Amway Center. The Magic improved to 3-8 on the season. They are figuring things out and coming together as a team despite a slow start. As a young team this is how things happen sometimes. However, this team has a lot of cohesion and they fight on the court to win. Magic Coach Jamahl Mosely spoke on how his team is learning to fix their bad habits game by game. For example, in the prior game against San Antonio the Magic had nine turnovers in the fourth quarter. Fast forward to this game against the Utah Jazz the Magic corrected that and were able to get a big comeback win against the Jazz.

