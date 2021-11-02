CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

New polls show Youngkin ahead in final day of VA Governor race

By John Jenco
WJHL
WJHL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzGKg_0cjjRHfN00

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – New polls show Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closing hours of the Virginia governor’s race.

The polls give Youngkin a slight advantage over McAuliffe, moving the Real Clear Politics poll average to +1.7 in favor of the Republican.

The slim margin means the conservative stronghold of Southwest Virginia could play a major role in the outcome of the race. Youngkin visited Gate City on Sunday.

Virginia Republican candidates visit Gate City ahead of Tuesday’s election

University of Virginia at Wise Political Science Chair Dr. Heather Evans said Youngkin’s campaign has been effective in the area.

“Youngkin decided to come here because his message plays really well here,” Evans said.

Evans noted that much of McAuliffe’s campaigning has been focused on Northern Virginia.

In Bristol, Youngkin campaign signs dominated the landscape outside several polling places Monday evening.

Both candidates had a busy day of campaign stops on the final day of the race.

Youngkin stopped in Roanoke Monday morning, reiterating a campaign promise on education.

“We will not have a political philosophy in our classroom, and on day one I will band critical race theory from being in our schools,” Youngkin said.

In Richmond Monday, McAuliffe restated that critical race theory has never been taught in Virginia schools.

“He’s dividing parents against parents, parents against school boards,” McAuliffe said. “He’s using your children as pawns in his campaign.”

Youngkin this week received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. McAuliffe said that means good things for the Democratic campaign.

“What does that tell you?” McAuliffe said. “The little MAGA people not as excited as you thought?”

Evans said Youngkin’s campaign has not embraced Trumpism, but he has used critical race theory and education to entice Trump voters.

Gag order placed on case involving Wells family children in state custody

The election carrying national significance as the Republican Youngkin finds himself neck and neck in a state President Joe Biden won in 2020 by 10 points.

“You also have the approval of Joe Biden, which has been slipping,” Evans said. “That can also affect the way individuals think or get fired up about elections in their home states.”

Youngkin voiced his belief that Republicans would win all three statewide seats and retake the House of Delegates.

Republican Winsome Sears and Democrat Hala Ayala face off for the Lieutenant Governor seat. The race guarantees that a woman of color will be Virginia’s second-in-command for the first time ever.

For the Attorney General, Republican Jason Miyares will fight the re-election of incumbent Democrat Mark Herring.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close a 7 p.m. Voters are required to bring a form of ID, but it does not have to be a photo ID.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Delegates Kilgore, Gilbert reach compromise on new Virginia House leadership

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – In a recent joint letter to members of the Virginia House Republican Caucus, Delegates Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) and Terry Kilgore (R-Scott) announced they will not be competing with each other for soon-to-open house majority leader and speaker positions. According to the letter, the two came to “an understanding” and have endorsed […]
POLITICS
WJHL

Wise County commonwealth’s attorney named to Miyares’ transition team

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A local prosecutor will be a part of incoming Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ transition team. Chuck Slemp, the commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton, was among five commonwealth’s attorneys chosen to help the new attorney general take office. Miyares, a Republican, defeated Democrat Mark Herring, who […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Gate City, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
WJHL

Pillion to chair Opioid Abatement Authority

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Sen. Todd Pillion (R-Abingdon) will lead a newly-formed authority tasked with administering Virginia’s opioid settlement funds. The Opioid Abatement Authority elected Pillion as chairman during its organizational meeting Monday in Richmond. With Virginia expected to receive $530 million as part of a $26 billion national opioid settlement, the authority will be […]
RICHMOND, VA
WJHL

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner share thoughts on infrastructure bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Democratic Senators from Virginia shared their thoughts on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that recently passed through the United States House of Representatives. Sen. Kaine says that the Democrats ‘blew the timing’ of the bill’s passage, stating that this was the reason for democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe’s […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJHL

Southwest Virginia COVID case rate stuck in neutral, 2.4X state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New COVID-19 cases ticked up over the past week and remain 2.4 times the state average according to weekend data released by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 increased over the weekend to 246 regionally, compared to 105 across the commonwealth. 226 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy