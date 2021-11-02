Federal Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Take Shape
The Biden administration is moving ahead with mandates that workers at private-sector businesses be vaccinated against Covid-19, giving companies more...stockxpo.com
The Biden administration is moving ahead with mandates that workers at private-sector businesses be vaccinated against Covid-19, giving companies more...stockxpo.com
It took only One Federal judge to stop Trumps mandates or Executive Orders SO! Where’s one now when need him to drive a splinter up Biden’s fingernail?
Covid Early Treatment Summit draws over 1,200 in Anchorage to hear the call for courage, medical freedomBy Suzanne DowningMust Read AlaskaOther points the physician-scientists made:- When people say Ivermectin is a horse drug, remind them aspirin is also used as a horse drug.- No Covid shots for children. Natural immunity will be better for them.- Let physicians treat patients.- The National Institute of Health has no protocols for early treatment, even nearly two years after the pandemic started.- We are having an epidemic of fear.For the vast majority of people, the virus is survivable.
How Can Anyone Believe This Horror Story Anymore? Well I Guess Each Jab People Get, Takes Away Their Common Sense!!😞😞 I Just Feel Bad 4 The Children Of These Sheep!!
Comments / 31