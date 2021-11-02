CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Take Shape

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is moving ahead with mandates that workers at private-sector businesses be vaccinated against Covid-19, giving companies more...

Comments / 31

Leg Sandwich
7d ago

It took only One Federal judge to stop Trumps mandates or Executive Orders SO! Where’s one now when need him to drive a splinter up Biden’s fingernail?

Reply
29
Valerie Aylward
7d ago

Covid Early Treatment Summit draws over 1,200 in Anchorage to hear the call for courage, medical freedomBy Suzanne DowningMust Read AlaskaOther points the physician-scientists made:- When people say Ivermectin is a horse drug, remind them aspirin is also used as a horse drug.- No Covid shots for children. Natural immunity will be better for them.- Let physicians treat patients.- The National Institute of Health has no protocols for early treatment, even nearly two years after the pandemic started.- We are having an epidemic of fear.For the vast majority of people, the virus is survivable.

Reply
11
! AWAKE !
6d ago

How Can Anyone Believe This Horror Story Anymore? Well I Guess Each Jab People Get, Takes Away Their Common Sense!!😞😞 I Just Feel Bad 4 The Children Of These Sheep!!

Reply
11
Fox News

Democratic governor turns on Biden vaccine mandate, not 'correct' or 'effective' solution

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate as one that is not the "most effective" or "correct" for her state. "Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," she said in a statement released Friday.
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
GovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Court Temporarily Blocks OSHA Vaccine Rule, Defense Ships Vaccines for Military Children Overseas

The Defense Logistics Agency said on Friday it’s packaging and shipping Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines overseas for children of Defense Department personnel who are ages 5 to 11, now that they are eligible. “Orders for 30,900 doses have already been placed by military treatment facilities in the U.S. European, Central and Indo-Pacific Commands,” said a press release. “The vaccines are being packed and shipped from DLA Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, to 18 locations that have been processing vaccines since the agency began distributing them for older populations in December.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.
Dothan Eagle

Vaccines and the constitution

It’s unfortunate that Americans have little understanding of our Constitution – reporters, citizens, and judges. Reporters say that federal vaccine mandates are superior to state law. The states formed the federal government and gave it power – not the other way round. The 10th Amendment says that unless power is “delegated” to the federal level, it remains with the states. I challenge anyone to show where in the Constitution our congress or president got the power to establish medical standards.
Vox

The lawsuits attacking Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate, explained

The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large employers was always going to face legal challenges. It made it two whole days before one succeeded in blocking it, at least temporarily. Last Thursday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced its long-expected rules requiring employers with 100 or more employees...
News 8 WROC

Federal court temporarily halts Biden vaccine requirement for businesses with 100+ workers

NEW ORLEANS, L.A. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 […]
apr.org

Bill allowing employees to claim medical or religious exemptions to vaccine mandate moves to House

The Alabama Senate passed a bill Thursday that would allow employees to fill out a form to apply for a medical or religious exemption to President Biden’s vaccine mandate. The mandate, which requires government employees and employees of companies with 100 or more working there, already has these exemptions in place. Sen. Chris Elliott of Fairhope, who wrote the bill, claims that these exemptions are being denied and admitted that the purpose of the bill was to define a proper religious exemption as broadly as possible.
kyma.com

Federal vaccine mandate receives pushback from more states

Biden administration getting pushback from mandates. U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Attorney generals of several states have filed lawsuits against President Joe Biden administration's vaccine mandates. Some states compel that any mandates regarding getting vaccinated should be set by the states themselves rather than the federal government, while others feel as...
WBTV

McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order barring any state cabinet agency from issuing or enforcing any vaccine mandate. McMaster made the announcement Thursday night, the same day the federal government announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients. The government also extended a deadline for federal contractors.
