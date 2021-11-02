Federal Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Take Shape

The Defense Logistics Agency said on Friday it’s packaging and shipping Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines overseas for children of Defense Department personnel who are ages 5 to 11, now that they are eligible. “Orders for 30,900 doses have already been placed by military treatment facilities in the U.S. European, Central and Indo-Pacific Commands,” said a press release. “The vaccines are being packed and shipped from DLA Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, to 18 locations that have been processing vaccines since the agency began distributing them for older populations in December.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO