CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'I literally watched my mother die from a window' | Southeast Texas woman encourages community to vote in favor of proposition 6 at upcoming election

12NewsNow
12NewsNow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEAUMONT, Texas — Depending on how Texans vote on Tuesday, a change could be in place for rules concerning families who have loved ones in extended care facilities. There are eight state propositions on the ballot for the 2021 Constitutional Amendment and Joint Election. Proposition 6 deals with assisted living facilities...

www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
12NewsNow

The Salvation Army of Beaumont setting up virtual campaign to help Southeast Texans in need

BEAUMONT, Texas — As Christmas approaches, shoppers will soon be greeted by the familiar sound of The Salvation Army bells ringing at stores around Beaumont. Southeast Texans can now set up their own virtual fundraiser and be a part of the Red Kettle Challenge. This is a simple and fun way to engage family and friends and support The Salvation Army's major fundraising event of the year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas#Election#Legislature#Propositions#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy