'I literally watched my mother die from a window' | Southeast Texas woman encourages community to vote in favor of proposition 6 at upcoming election

BEAUMONT, Texas — As Christmas approaches, shoppers will soon be greeted by the familiar sound of The Salvation Army bells ringing at stores around Beaumont. Southeast Texans can now set up their own virtual fundraiser and be a part of the Red Kettle Challenge. This is a simple and fun way to engage family and friends and support The Salvation Army's major fundraising event of the year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO