Teen: Perler Bead Art @ East

 7 days ago

Throw it back to the 1980s and create...

Teen Art Show

Teens, show us your art! Submit your original paintings, drawings, digital art, or photography November 1 to 15 for the Sixth Annual Teen Art Show. Participants must be in grades 7 to 12. Artwork will be displayed in the Lobby from November 22 to December 19 for a public vote (virtual voting will also be available) and the winners will be awarded Amazon gift card prizes. First place: $100 gift card; 2nd Place: $75; 3rd Place: $50; Honorable Mention: $25.
CMS Visual Arts Teen of the Week — Clarissa Francesconi

CENTREVILLE — Clarissa Francesconi, a 7th grader at Centreville Middle School, is the Queen Anne's County Public Schools Visual Arts Teen of the Week. Her drawings are extremely imaginative and evocative. When asked how Clarissa expresses her feelings through art, she explained, “Personally, for me, drawing can be stress relieving, calming, and fun. I like traditional art, digital art and sculptures. Art can also have so much emotion, like vent art (venting your feelings through artwork) and creating personal stuff.”
Lorain: Patrons melt designs into shape at Perler bead party

The Lorain Public Library System has resumed in-person programming. The South Lorain Branch, 2121 Homewood Drive, held a Perler bead party Nov. 1. “The Perler bead party is a very fun and relaxing activity for families and all ages,” said South Lorain Branch associate Tania Santiago. “They can do all sorts of shapes and different drawings; it’s a great family activity and they receive a keepsake.”
DAC “Art on East Main Street”

Best in Show and First Place was awarded to DAC’s own member artists, Christine D’Amour Holden and Sarah Budd. Collecting Second Place for “Camp Road” was Steven Cobb from Massena, NY. Beverly Patchin who creates photography from Lisbon was awarded for “Mum-Extruded”. From the south-end of the county in Paul Smiths, NY, Diane Leifheit’s pastel painting “Cape Split, Bay of Fundy” won an Honorable Mention. A second Honorable Mention was given to William Parmer of Winthrop, NY for “Early October Landscape”. These award winning artworks and Catherine LaPointe Vollmer’s Collection will be on display at DAC’s renovated gallery thru the Holiday Season. DAC acknoldges these sponsors for the “Art on East Main” : IBC, Sid G. Spear, Adirondack 1892, Inc., King Clark Co. Inc., and Bailey Ford. Downtown Artist Cellar with the support of local businesses as well as you will continue to create art and community.
Teen: Minute to Win It Games @ East

Play quick, fast-paced games for prizes! This program is designed for teens ages 11-17 (grades 6th-12th). Teens. After November 10, weekly Teen programs will be on hiatus until January 2022.
Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
23,000-Year-Old Colored Bead Found in Japan

Last week, the discovery of the oldest known piece of artificially colored jewelry in Japan was unveiled. Although the Mainchi reported that the 23,000-year-old bead was actually unearthed five years ago, the finding was made only made public this month in anticipation of its debut at the Okinawa Prefectural Museum and Art Museum in Naha, Japan. The bead, which is considered a prime example of early creative development, is expected to provide valuable information about Paleolithic culture. The bead was carved from a tusk shell and painted with a red pigment, only of which traces remain in the groove of the...
Janelle Brown Finds Short-Term Housing, Cuts RV Loose

Janelle Brown kisses her RV life goodbye as she searches for a short-term housing solution. As we’ve previously reported, the Sister Wives star was trying to soak up last-minute RV life fun before throwing in the towel for the winter seasons. Some fans of the TLC family took issue with her decision to pack it up as they thought she was more committed to living in an RV.
Boys & Girls Club unveils $5M teen center in East End

Seeing a need for dedicated space for older boys and girls, a local nonprofit has opened the doors to a new facility in the East End. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond unveiled its $5 million teen center at Eastlawn Shopping Center last month, several years after the nonprofit acquired the shopping center.
