Children: Preschoolers @ South

FOLEY - November is Family Literacy Awareness Month, and the South Baldwin Literacy Council (SBLC) is hosting multiple events to promote childhood literacy. “By the time a child gets to 3rd grade, they’ve been given all of the reading tools they can possibly be given,” said Susan Bartholomew, youth services coordinator. “From kindergarten through 3rd grade you’re learning to read, then from 4th grade onwards you’re reading to learn. If you don’t get it by the time you’re in 3rd grade, you’re not going to get it. Our kids that come to us are behind, some are behind as much as two grades.”

FOLEY, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO