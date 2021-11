The first nine weeks of school are officially in the books, and my daughter made the honor roll for the first time. Literacy & language usually gets her on the last test. This year, my twin boys are in second grade and my daughter is in eighth grade. My daughter has a class where she has to learn to adult. I never had this class growing up, but after listening to what she is learning, I wish I had. I read the assignments for the second quarter and I am really curious to see how she does. In the third quarter, she gets married.

