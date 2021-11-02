Man arrested after unprovoked attack on father in front of 2 children inside Kings County deli, police say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he attacked a father in front of his two children as the family was eating inside a deli last week, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were called out to Raven’s Deli in Armona for a report of a fight.

When deputies arrived, they found two men fighting on the ground of the restaurant.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies say they learned the father had been eating lunch with his two small children when the suspect, identified as Frank Machado, stood next to him and started staring.

The father got up from his seat, and deputies say Machado started punching him in the face several times.

During the fight, authorities say Machado grabbed nearby chairs and started throwing them at the victim.

Several customers helped deputies take Machado into custody following the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy received a small cut to his hand during the arrest.

Following Machado’s arrest, several other witnesses told deputies they had seen him yelling at customers at another nearby business, and pushing an unidentified person to the ground earlier in the day.

Machado was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, resisting an executive officer, criminal threats, elder abuse, battery, and vandalism.

His bail was set at $250,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.