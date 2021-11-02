CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanghai Disneyland Locks In 30K Visitors After Positive COVID-19 Test: Report

By Erika Marie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid news that Aquaman star Jason Momoa has tested positive for COVID-19, there is more pandemic news coming from China. Back in May 2020, Shanghai Disneyland became the first of the parks to reopen, and more news is coming from the company today (November 1) after it...

China has been well-known for their zero-tolerance policy against COVID-19, maintaining that a zero-COVID future is still possible and refusing to change their direction as other countries worldwide open up and learn to live with the virus. The latest example of this came today after one Guest visiting from Hangzhou tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home. In line with China’s policy regarding COVID-19 containment, the resort has been sealed effective immediately, and the park will reportedly close from November 1st until further notice.
A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city-state.
The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
The Walt Disney Co. has enlisted just about every part of the company for Disney Plus Day — which is actually a weeklong series of promotions, events and content premieres. It’s ultimately aimed, of course, at driving up paying subscribers for the global streaming service. Among the deals: Starting Monday (Nov. 8) through Sunday, Nov. 14, new and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers can get one month of the service for $1.99 (available in the U.S. and select countries). After the first month, the service goes back to the regular price ($7.99/month in the U.S.) The media conglom is launching a...
BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street hit a record for an eighth day. London opened little-changed while Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined. On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was up less than 0.1%.
One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative. The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
