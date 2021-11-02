Shanghai Disneyland Locks In 30K Visitors After Positive COVID-19 Test: Report
By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
7 days ago
Amid news that Aquaman star Jason Momoa has tested positive for COVID-19, there is more pandemic news coming from China. Back in May 2020, Shanghai Disneyland became the first of the parks to reopen, and more news is coming from the company today (November 1) after it...
China has been well-known for their zero-tolerance policy against COVID-19, maintaining that a zero-COVID future is still possible and refusing to change their direction as other countries worldwide open up and learn to live with the virus. The latest example of this came today after one Guest visiting from Hangzhou tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home. In line with China’s policy regarding COVID-19 containment, the resort has been sealed effective immediately, and the park will reportedly close from November 1st until further notice.
We reported earlier today that Shanghai Disneyland was closing temporarily and testing all guests exiting the park after a guest tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home. We now know that the park and Disneytown will officially remain closed for the next two days, November 1 and November 2. Guests...
One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative.
The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
On Sunday, Shanghai Disneyland locked over 30,000 guests inside the park after a Saturday attendee either later tested positive for Covid-19 or came in contact with someone who had it. For hours, Chinese government officials kept visitors within the confines of the park while testing every single individual for coronavirus.
