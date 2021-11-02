Game of the Week Poll: Week 11

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 9. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release. 2021...
Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
After a wild week that featured some big upsets and the first College Football Playoff rankings, each of the top teams will be tested in Week 10. ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow gave his upset alert watch on one team that is ranked in the top five. The team he put on upset alert is No. 2 Michigan State.
There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Cincinnati...
Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game. However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.
On Saturday night, the Washington Huskies faced off against rival Oregon in a Pac-12 showdown. Oregon came in as the heavily-ranked team, but looked to be in for a fight early one. The Huskies score the first touchdown of the game and eventually found a safety near the end of the first quarter to take a 9-3 lead.
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been released after Week 10 of the college football season. Clemson (6-3, 5-2 ACC) won a thriller over Louisville, 30-24, on Saturday night at (...)
OK. Here we go again. Ohio State outlasted a Nebraska team that’s given every team it has played this year its best punch, winning 26-17. It wasn’t pretty, but with what we’ve seen this year, simply winning is the name of the game. Check. Yeah, there are things to work...
Time to battle for a pig. Iowa and Minnesota meet for the 105th time on Saturday, Nov. 13, for a chance to hoist the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network and fans can also stream the action on the FOX Sports app.
The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, with the second set of rankings due to come out on Tuesday, Nov. 9. However, there’s plenty that still needs to be decided on the field, including which team will come out of the Big Ten East. A meeting in...
The Arkansas Sports Media Football Poll has featured its rankings for all classification for Week 9. This week, three of the area“Fab 5” high school football teams—Malvern, Glen Rose, and Bismarck are all returning for action on the gridiron to highlight “Friday Night Lights” competition for senior night showdowns. See...
There's not much to separate the top three teams in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 poll, but for this week's voters a triple-overtime victory over Glenn by East Forsyth was enough to make the Eagles No. 1 heading into the final week of the regular season. Glenn dropped to No....
Each week this high school football season, the Sun-News will ask readers to vote on the Prep Football Hero Poll. The winner will be announced Thursday afternoon at lcsun-news.com and in Friday's print edition. The Week 10 nominees are:. Jose Montoya, Mayfield running back: Montoya had 12 carries for 192...
BOONEVILLE, Ark. — When Paris and Booneville meet Friday night at Bearcat Stadium the 3A-4 title will be on the line. The winner will also secure the number one seed throughout the playoffs. The Bearcats have won four straight conference championships, including 2020 which was the team's first season in...
TULSA, Oklahoma - This is week 9 of the high school regular season and it's typically when most district titles are locked up. That was the case today in Collinsville as they entered undefeated against Pryor. Collinsville goes on to win big 63 to 8. So The Cardinals win the district and remain undefeated on the season.
The 2021-22 NBA season is less than a week old, but that’s never stopped anyone from overreacting before. Heck, one game doesn’t seem to stop anyone overreacting!. That’s why we turn to our trusted, level-headed friends who run their various power rankings polls each Monday — surely, they won’t let a small sample size adversely affect their judgment! Right?
Comments / 0