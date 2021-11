LeVert (back) is making his season debut Saturday against the Raptors, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports. LeVert has been sidelined by a stress fracture in his back, but he's recovered enough to take the court. His offensive skill is especially needed Saturday, as the Pacers are down Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) again. That said, don't expect LeVert to play a full complement of minutes given the nature of his injury and it being his first game of the season.

9 DAYS AGO