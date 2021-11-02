Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Leads Pacers in big win

Reaction Podcast | Rap Up Live | Quick Reaction | Nothin’ But Positives. David beat Goliath on Wednesday night. Not in talent, nor in expectation — but in sheer physical size discrepancy. In Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner alone, the Indiana Pacers boast Philistine, giant-like individuals who hail from the book of Carlisle. The young, teeny-sized Raptors possess a clear identity — one that takes a recent league-wide metamorphosis of “small-ball” to heights never seen before, with no pun intended. And that is all by design, to boot. A youthful team that lives and dies with its ultra-effort, length and speed-dependent, hyper-switching scheme. So the question is, how do you stop a team that walks into your home and possesses the polar opposite in team qualities and characteristics?

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO