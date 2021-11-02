CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Leads Pacers in big win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Sabonis boomed for 24 points (11-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and a steal in the...

www.cbssports.com

Indy Cornrows

What two overtime games revealed about the Pacers’ starting bigs

In back-to-back overtime games, Indiana’s starting centers each made an impression on the end of the floor for which they aren’t typically associated. Here’s what we learned. Myles Turner, being assertive. After finishing with more turnovers (4) than made field goals (3) in Charlotte and before battling foul trouble against...
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Turner and Sabonis pairing remains a hot topic for Pacers

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle spoke for all of Pacers Nation when he was asked by an unsuspecting national NBA writer about the Pacers playing big with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. “I think at this point its something that people are kind of tired of talking about,” Carlisle said with...
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Raptors muzzle Sabonis, conquer mammoth-sized Pacers

Reaction Podcast | Rap Up Live | Quick Reaction | Nothin’ But Positives. David beat Goliath on Wednesday night. Not in talent, nor in expectation — but in sheer physical size discrepancy. In Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner alone, the Indiana Pacers boast Philistine, giant-like individuals who hail from the book of Carlisle. The young, teeny-sized Raptors possess a clear identity — one that takes a recent league-wide metamorphosis of “small-ball” to heights never seen before, with no pun intended. And that is all by design, to boot. A youthful team that lives and dies with its ultra-effort, length and speed-dependent, hyper-switching scheme. So the question is, how do you stop a team that walks into your home and possesses the polar opposite in team qualities and characteristics?
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

Collin Sexton demanded a crazy amount of cash from the Cavaliers?

Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers failed to come to terms on a rookie contract extension this offseason. After a summer of chatter about the organization’s desire to trade him, few were shocked. As it turns out, however, both sides actually came much closer to a deal than anyone realized.
NBA
AllPacers

The New York Knicks Reportedly Tried To Make This Trade After The Draft, So How Would It Have Turned Out?

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, so it's a good time to look at back at what happened after the NBA Draft. According to J. Michael who was writing for the IndyStar at there time, (read article here and see tweet from July 30 embedded below), the Knicks tried to trade for Chris Duarte after the NBA Draft.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Collin Sexton Won't Return for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Because of Knee Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton left Sunday's game against the New York Knicks after suffering an injury to his left knee. The 22-year-old has been excellent throughout his young career, averaging 20.2 points across his first three seasons. He posted career bests in points (24.2 PPG), assists (4.4 APG) and field-goal percentage (47.5 percent) in the 2020-21 season.
NBA
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe cuts list to five

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe has cut his list down to five finalists he tells 247Sports. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Frisco (Texas) Memorial who is currently ranked No. 69 nationally by 247 in the class of 2023, Steffe is down to Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets vs. Pacers prop bets: Who will lead the game in scoring?

The Nets are enduring a difficult start to the year and fell under .500 following a loss to the Miami Heat earlier this week. James Harden hasn’t been the MVP-caliber player we’ve come to expect, and he admitted after the Heat game that he’s currently not capable of scoring in the 30s on the nightly basis. Can the Nets turn things around on Friday night against a 1-4 Pacers team?
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Oshae Brissett: Big game off bench

Brissett produced 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes Saturday in the Pacers' 102-91 win over the Heat. After playing eight total minutes in the Pacers' first two games, Brissett rewarded head coach Rick Carlisle for expanding his rotation Saturday. While Brissett can't be counted on to regularly play 30-plus minutes, the eight-man rotations Carlisle used in narrow losses in the Pacers' first two contests likely won't be sustainable over an 82-game season. As a result, Brissett should become more of a regular on the second unit moving forward, though he likely won't see enough playing time to warrant interest outside of the deepest of leagues. And once Caris LeVert (back) is cleared to make his season debut, Brissett could be the first player excised from the rotation.
NBA

