Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Leads Pacers in big win

Brissett produced 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes Saturday in the Pacers' 102-91 win over the Heat. After playing eight total minutes in the Pacers' first two games, Brissett rewarded head coach Rick Carlisle for expanding his rotation Saturday. While Brissett can't be counted on to regularly play 30-plus minutes, the eight-man rotations Carlisle used in narrow losses in the Pacers' first two contests likely won't be sustainable over an 82-game season. As a result, Brissett should become more of a regular on the second unit moving forward, though he likely won't see enough playing time to warrant interest outside of the deepest of leagues. And once Caris LeVert (back) is cleared to make his season debut, Brissett could be the first player excised from the rotation.
