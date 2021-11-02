CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISSING: Oribi Kontein, 26, Last Seen Oct. 26 In Avondale

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A search continued Monday night for a man who has been missing since last week from the Avondale community.

Oribi Kontein, 26, was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 26. He is missing from the 3400 block of North Avers Avenue, near Roscoe Street.

Kontein is a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. Police did not specify the clothing he was last seen wearing.

(Credit: CBS 2)

He may be driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla with Illinois plate BB 58715.

Anyone with information should call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

Guest
6d ago

PLEASE STOP WITH THESE NEGATIVE COMMENTS! I KNOW HIM AND HE IS A GOOD PERSON AND HE IS REALLY MISSING. My prayers go out to his family

