CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Football: Century prepares for a rematch with West Fargo

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGR9j_0cjjNOhc00

It’s semifinal week for North Dakota High School football, with just one game separating teams like Century from a trip to the Fargodome.

The Patriots will face West Fargo, a team they beat 41-13 early this season. One thing head coach Ron Wingenbach knows is that early-season games don’t matter when it comes to the postseason, especially when they are still looking for success on offense.

“You know, we’ve had to jockey our offensive line a little bit because of injuries,” says head coach Ron Wingenbach. “That’s certainly no excuse. We expect the next man up to do the job. It’s just a matter of repetition and timing. The one thing that you mentioned is what’s the difference between now and our second, third, fourth games of the year, and I’d say we just have to keep our offense on the field. We got to put some first downs on the year. We’ve been punting a lot more than we should be and it’s things like that we have to clean up.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KX News

Volleyball: Region 7 Tournament Highlights – Quarterfinals

The Region Seven Tournament opened up play in Hazen on Monday, with teams going the distance, and others hoping to pull off big-time upsets. Region 7 Quarterfinal Scores:#1 Dickinson Trinity (3), #8 Hazen (0)#4 Glen Ullin/Hebron (3), #5 Heart River (2)#2 Beulah (1), #7 Hettinger-Scranton (3)#3 Bowman County (3), #6 New England (0)
SPORTS
KX News

Volleyball: District 12 teams come out on top in Region 6 Tournament; district 11 teams eliminated

Monday Region 6 scores:MLS Mavericks (3), Rugby Panthers (0)Velva Aggies (0), DLB Lakers (3)Nedrose Cardinals (0), Our Redeemer’s Knights (3)Bishop Ryan Lady Lions (3), Drake-Anamoose Raiders (0) Monday Region 8 scores:Stanley Blue Jays (0), Trenton Tigers (3)New Town Eagles (0), Divide County Maroons (3) Alexander Comets (0), Kenmare Honkers (3)Ray Jays (3), Williston Trinity Christian […]
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
West Fargo, ND
West Fargo, ND
Education
West Fargo, ND
Sports
West Fargo, ND
Football
KX News

Basketball: Mon-Dak tournament ends, Bismarck State falls in women’s championship game

The Mon-Dak preseason tournament wrapped up on Sunday with several local colleges competing in New Town. Sunday’s Scores:Women’s:Williston State Tetons (86), Dakota College at Bottineau Ladyjacks (58)United Tribes Thunderbirds (77), Dawson Community College Buccaneers (83)Bismarck State Mystics (69), North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats (79) Men’s United Tribes Thunderbirds (92), Bismarck State Mystics (74)Williston […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Football: East teams dominate on semifinal Saturday in 9B and 11B

The Class 9B and 11B playoffs played out Saturday afternoon with teams from the East coming out on top in each of the four contests. Class 11B Scores:Kindred (51), Bowman County (19)Hillsboro-Central Valley (49), Bishop Ryan (12) Class 9B Scores:New Salem-Almont (34), Cavalier (36)LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (20), Bottineau (6)
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Patriots#American Football#Fargodome
KX News

Basketball: Day 2 of Mon-Dak Preseason tournament tips off

The Buster Gillis Tip Off tournament rolled on for day two in New Town on Saturday with Mon-Dak teams meeting to compete. Saturday’s Scores:Women’s:Miles Community Pioneers (43), Williston State Collge (72)Dakota College at Bottineau Ladyjacks (62), Lake Region State Royals (45)United Tribes Thunderbirds (39), Bismarck State Mystics (84) Men’s:United Tribes Thunderbirds (97), Miles Community Pioneers (69)Bismarck State Mystics […]
NEW TOWN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Volleyball: Bowman County hoping to play spoiler in region 7

Volleyball teams are gearing up for region tournaments, and the Bowman County Bulldogs are hoping to play spoiler in region seven. The Bulldogs sit in third behind Beulah and Dickinson Trinity with an 8-2 record in the region. Head Coach Phil Weldele says the biggest focus going into the postseason is starting matches faster, so […]
BOWMAN COUNTY, ND
KX News

KX News

847
Followers
618
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy