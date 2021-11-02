CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona high court upholds ruling blocking school mask bans

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld a lower court judgment that found the Republican-controlled Legislature violated the state constitution by including new laws banning school mask mandates and a series of other measures in unrelated budget bills. The swift ruling from the state's high court came less...

www.star-telegram.com

Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans

The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject.  The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets.  Less […] The post Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
yourvalley.net

State Supreme Court decision wiped more than a dozen laws

PHOENIX — When the Arizona Supreme Court slapped down how lawmakers approve “budget reconciliation” bills on Tuesday, they quashed more than the ban on schools requiring masks of faculty and students. With its three-sentence order, the justices also removed a similar prohibition against cities and counties imposing mask mandates on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
blogforarizona.net

(UPDATED) Dems and Schools Cheer the Arizona Supreme Court Ruling Denying Republican Voter Suppression and Ban on Mask Mandates

The seven-member Arizona State Supreme Court, which includes five Doug Ducey nominees, took about two hours after hearing oral arguments to deny Republican legislative attempts to enact provisions of budget bills that would have:. Denied school districts, cities, and county governments, the right to institute COVID 19 related mask mandates.
ARIZONA STATE
inmaricopa.com

State Supreme Court nixes mask, vax bans

The Arizona Supreme Court today found several elements of the state’s 2022 budget, including a ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject. Less than two hours after it heard oral arguments in the case...
MARICOPA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Kyrene,TU remain masked after high court slaps down GOP ban

Don’t expect any change in mask requirements in Kyrene School or Tempe Union High School districts anytime soon. The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday voided a ban on mask mandates in public schools and a host of other legislative changes, ruling it was illegal for Republican lawmakers to pile them into a handful of budget bills.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Doug Ducey
Minneapolis Star Tribune

U.S. Appeals Court upholds ruling that St. Cloud State violated Title IX

The U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday reaffirmed that St. Cloud State University violated Title IX by failing to provide equal opportunities for female athletes — but the court is sending part of the argument back to a lower court. The ruling upholds U.S. District Judge John Tunheim's 2019 ruling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
10NEWS

Judge rules DeSantis administration can ban mask mandates in public schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An administrative judge ruled that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration can ban public school face mask mandates that don't let parents opt out their kids. The ruling Friday had been anticipated after six Florida school districts challenged the state's rule, which gave parents authority over whether their...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
#Legislature#K 12 School#Court Case#The Arizona Supreme Court#Republicans#Senate#House
