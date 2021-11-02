CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Sports Plays of the Week – 11/1

By Chuck Brame
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a pick-six by Haverling football player Damien Hall, and a goal on a free kick by Elmira Notre Dame soccer player Leila Vargas.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Monday’s on WETM 18 News.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

