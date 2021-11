The UMary Women’s Basketball team made its season debut at home, hosting an exhibition game against Concordia College.

In the first quarter, Cadee Ryckman was able to make her make, scoring seven of her team-leading 11 points on the night.

The Marauders were able to run away with this one in the second half, beating the Cobbers 75-42.

