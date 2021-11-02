CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Week 10: Top 5 Plays of the Week

By Olivia Whitmire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcZvH_0cjjLXTL00

Another week of high school football is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Ten Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Jaterious Derrick’s fake punt for Fayetteville

Play Four: Rayshawn Hardy’s touchdown pass to Quenton Hubbard

Play Three: Kyler Murks’ touchdown pass to Knute Wood

Play Two: Tristan Graham’s catch for Grissom

Play One: Alex McPherson’s record breaking field goal for Fort Payne

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to olivia.whitmire@whnt.com or tag Olivia (@omwhitmireTV) and Rocco (@RoccoDiSangro) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Knute Wood#Whnt Com
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Major Fight In Stands At College Football Game

Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game. However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dcsportsking.com

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa hit with cheap shot by Penn State DT on sideline

Somehow officials missed an egregious cheap shot on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa along the Penn State sidelines Saturday. Tagovailoa was pushed out of bounds on a third quarter play. His momentum carried him into a sea of white jerseys in enemy territory. Then Penn State defensive tackle Fred Hansard decked Tagovailoa, pushing the Terrapins QB to the ground.
MARYLAND STATE
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Released Veteran Running Back

The Carolina Panthers activated Christian McCaffrey off the injured reserve late last week, meaning they had one too many running backs by Monday morning. They’ve made a significant roster move, as a result. The Panthers announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve released veteran running back Royce Freeman. That least McCaffrey,...
NFL
On3.com

2023 5-star CB Cormani McClain drops top 5 schools

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson five-star cornerback Cormani McClain released a top five over the summer. But about three months later, he felt the need to provide an update. McClain dropped a new top five Sunday on Twitter with the caption “The Ones That’s Showing The Most Love.”. Four of the...
FOOTBALL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
AllLions

Fan Brawl at SoFi Stadium Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Rams were defeated at SoFi Stadium by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. Matthew Stafford tossed back-to-back interceptions, spotting the Titans 14 points. The Rams went on to lose to one of the top teams in the AFC, 28-16. “I basically spotted them 14 points. Can’t...
NFL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy