Creating Interactive Prototypes with Adobe XD

Available for free download with an Adobe Stock trial subscription, these Photoshop can mockups will help you to create hyper-realistic beverage packaging designs. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @forgraphic, these can mockups are fully customizable. Available as easy-to-use Adobe Photoshop files, these mockups can be edited in no time. Equipped with three design options, the Photoshop mockups are optimized for a size of 4500 x 3000 px. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO