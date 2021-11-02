CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creating Interactive Prototypes with Adobe XD

chapman.edu
 7 days ago

Adobe XD is the fastest way to design, prototype, and share...

events.chapman.edu

macupdate.com

Adobe Dreamweaver CC for Mac

Build world-class websites and applications. Dreamweaver CC is available as part of Adobe Creative Cloud for as little as $20.99/month (or $9.99/month if you're a previous Dreamweaver customer). Adobe Dreamweaver CC allows you to design, develop, and publish for web and mobile platforms without getting buried in code. Dreamweaver provides...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Apple iPod prototype revealed

Apple launched their first iPod on the 23rd of December 2001, the iPod is now 20 years old and now we have some photos of a never before seen prototype. The photos were posted online by Panic and as we can see this device is much larger than the iPod that actually went on sale.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Adobe's Project In-Between uses AI to create 'living photos'

At its annual design conference each year, Adobe shows off the new features coming to its range of Creative Cloud apps. The company also has a tradition of previewing experimental tools that may make it to the likes of Photoshop and others. As part of its "sneaks" session today, Adobe will demo Project In-Between: an AI-based tool that creates what the company calls "living photos" from separate still images.
SOFTWARE
phillyfunguide.com

Adobe Lightroom Basics and More

Adobe Lightroom offers an amazing level of productivity and efficiency with simple, user-friendly steps that let you take control of your photographic workflow. Session 1: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 10:00 am - 1:00 pm EST. In this class, you'll learn to import and organize your photos using the Library Module,...
COMPUTERS
weandthecolor.com

Download Adobe Photoshop Can Mockups

Available for free download with an Adobe Stock trial subscription, these Photoshop can mockups will help you to create hyper-realistic beverage packaging designs. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @forgraphic, these can mockups are fully customizable. Available as easy-to-use Adobe Photoshop files, these mockups can be edited in no time. Equipped with three design options, the Photoshop mockups are optimized for a size of 4500 x 3000 px. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks.
SOFTWARE
Android Headlines

Adobe Is Bringing Photoshop And Illustrator To The Web

Adobe has announced the arrival of Photoshop and Illustrator for the web. This will finally allow users to make quick edits to files saved on the cloud without having to open the file or download the app. However, these are not fully functional versions of Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. Creators...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Rotate an Image in Adobe Photoshop

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... If you’d like to rotate your digital photos,...
SOFTWARE
Digital Camera World

Adobe Premiere Elements 2022 review

Premiere Elements 2022 provides all the video organising, fixing and editing tools that the novice movie-maker requires, with welcome in-app guidance on how to develop a wider range post-production non-linear editing skills such as augmenting footage with animated overlay graphics. We did struggle to get it to export re-framed clips to suit various social media site requirements though.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
provideocoalition.com

Adobe MAX 2021 means an updated Adobe Premiere Pro

It’s time for another Adobe MAX which must mean yet another update to Adobe Premiere Pro! Adobe MAX is once again all virtual and completely free so if you haven’t yet signed up get over to the Adobe MAX site and do it right now!. There’s some nice, new stuff...
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Interactive Movie-Making Apps

French company Marmelapp, which has a number of apps in its repertoire, has launched its latest and greatest offering in the form of Snax, an innovative movie-making app that uses interactive features and a gamification approach to allow users to play a role in how stories unfold. The app allows...
CELL PHONES
L.A. Weekly

Alternatives to Adobe for PDF Security

What is the best document security software to protect PDF documents?. There are many software products or solutions that you can use to protect PDF documents. But are they any good?. With countless PDF security solutions on the market, it can be difficult to discern which is right for your...
SOFTWARE
TrendHunter.com

Interactive AI Reality Series

Rival Peak, an interactive AI reality series, recently launched on Facebook Watch and boasted over 100 million minutes of watched video over the course of its 12-week season. Created by dj2 Entertainment, Pipeworks Studios, and Genvid Technologies, the show had viewers from across the globe with some of the biggest audiences hailing from the United States, India the Philippines, Mexico, and Brazil. The premise was simple. Set in the Pacific Northwest, Twelve AI contestants had to "survive elimination and solve the mystery that brought them together."
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

Coca-Cola relies on Adobe to create digital designs for a physical world

From the curves of its signature glass bottles to the swooping "C" on its red and white logo, Coca-Cola is one of the world's most recognizable brands. While the brand has evolved, many of the core elements can be traced back to 1886 when Dr. John Pemberton served the world's first Coca-Cola at Jacobs' Pharmacy in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
GeekyGadgets

Conexio Stratus IoT prototyping platform

Hobbyists and developers looking for a small yet versatile cellular Internet of Things IoT prototyping platform may be interested in the new Conexio Stratus board by Conexio Technologies which is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website priced at $139. Any orders placed will start shipping during May 2022 and free shipping is available throughout the United States with worldwide shipping priced at just $12.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe Illustrator has reigned over vector drawing applications since its release in 1987, quickly becoming a key member of Adobe’s trifecta of industry-standard graphic design and illustration tools, alongside Photoshop and InDesign. Adobe continues to introduce new features and enhancements sure to delight creatives to the already-excellent software, helping to maintain its standing as an Editors' Choice winner.
SOFTWARE
Axios

Spotify doubling down on interactivity

Spotify is building a suite of interactive podcast features that will help users develop stronger personal relationships with niche creators. Driving the news: In an interview with Axios, Spotify head of podcasts, live and video Michael Mignano said the company is working to have its user experience be "less passive" by adding things like video, polls, live audio conversations and Q&A features to its podcasts and subscription offering.
BUSINESS
adafruit.com

Late nite KB2040 prototype assembly

Break time’s over, everyone! Time to build all those prototype PCB that have been kicking around. Tonight its the KB2040, a “pro micro” pinout compatible RP2040 board so that folks who want to use CircuitPython’s awesome keyboard matrix and HID support can do so with existing keeb designs that were designed for 32u4 boards. There’s lots of 0402’s on this board so its fine work, but we were able to reflow it on our lil hotplate and both came up just fine! We’ll post some renderings soon… it will prolly be a pink PCB 🙂 – video.
COMPUTERS
latesthackingnews.com

How to Prototype a Mobile Application in 2021

It is a commonly held belief that the best way to design a mobile application is by prototyping it with clay or paper before fully coding it. However, this method is not only time-consuming and only practical for simple prototypes, but the finished product may differ significantly from the prototype.
CELL PHONES
adafruit.com

Using Gesso to Finish Foam Prototypes

In this video, industrial designer Eric Strebel shows how he used many coats of gesso to get a nice smooth finish on a urethane foam prototype that he’d carved. People in the comments say you can get similar results with layers of PVA glue which is cheaper and dries faster than gesso.
ENGINEERING

