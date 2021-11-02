Creating Interactive Prototypes with Adobe XD

Rival Peak, an interactive AI reality series, recently launched on Facebook Watch and boasted over 100 million minutes of watched video over the course of its 12-week season. Created by dj2 Entertainment, Pipeworks Studios, and Genvid Technologies, the show had viewers from across the globe with some of the biggest audiences hailing from the United States, India the Philippines, Mexico, and Brazil. The premise was simple. Set in the Pacific Northwest, Twelve AI contestants had to "survive elimination and solve the mystery that brought them together."
