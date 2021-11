SARASOTA, Fla. — The Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club in Sarasota will soon be home to a microforest in an effort to combat climate change. Members of the Suncoast Urban Reforesters (SURF) were out on Wednesday prepping for their plans to plant more than 1,000 trees on the golf course. They say miniature forests are beneficial for the environment since they are fast-growing and capture carbon from the air.

