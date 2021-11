After a traumatic week for the Las Vegas Raiders, they fall to 5-3 after a 23-16 loss on the road to the New York Giants. Here are the Studs and Duds. The Las Vegas Raiders have had a tough, but so far successful season despite all of the issues they have faced off the field. This week, they went to visit the New York Giants, and the offense struggled to get into the end zone once they were in the red zone, and the defense struggled to stop the run, which was another flashback to last season.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO