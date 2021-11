Hard Rock artist Alice Cooper has announced his latest tour, with shows that will span from January 28 to February 8, 2021. He also announced the return of the Christmas Pudding charity concert series, scheduled this year on December 4 in Phoenix, Arizona. Proceeds from the concert will go to Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, which supports free arts and vocational programs for teens. While it is a short tour, it will mark the last US shows before Cooper embarks on the Monsters of Rock Cruise series. Cooper recently wrapped up his Fall 2021 tour with Ace Frehley, which ended on October 23.

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO