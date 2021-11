The NFL co-leaders in most passes intercepted are an overwhelmed rookie and a former MVP on a Hall of Fame track. It is jarring to see the Jets’ Zach Wilson and the slumping Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes tied with nine picks apiece — to everyone except maybe Brett Favre’s former teammates. More specifically, to the three quarterbacks who backed up Favre in 1998, when the three-time MVP was intercepted 14 times in a five-game span, causing Packers head coach Mike Holmgren to barge into quarterbacks coach Andy Reid’s meeting with a tape of all the picks.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO