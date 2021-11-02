Health Wagon dental program in Congressional spending bill
By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
7 days ago
WISE — Congress and the Biden administration may still be wrangling over a spending bill to avoid a Dec. 3 government shutdown, but The Health Wagon has a $1.25 million foothold if the bill passes. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Monday said he got the earmark in the bill’s...
WASHINGTON — At least 2.2 million low-income adults — nearly all in Texas and the Southeast — would be eligible for government-funded health insurance under the Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change plan. That’s the number of people who are eligible for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act...
The state’s Medicaid managed dental care program draws few complaints about the care it provides and users are highly satisfied, a high ranking health care official in the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis contends. Still, Florida Medicaid Director Tom Wallace says he would prefer the delivery of health care and...
President Biden has dropped a long-sought expansion of Medicare from his $1.75 trillion social spending bill to the chagrin of far-left Democrats. A broad framework for the deal released by the White House on Thursday shows that Mr. Biden has abandoned his calls to expand Medicare services to cover vision and dental services for seniors. Both programs were favored by progressives but were unacceptable to moderate Democrats.
WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are still fine-tuning President Joe Biden's now- $1.85 trillion plan to boost social and education programs as well as protect against global warming. The new goal is to complete the work before Thanksgiving. Democrats are scaling back some investments and shortening the timeframe for funding to...
CONCORD – New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation and health-care leaders urged the Executive Council to reconsider their rejection of $27 million to boost COVID-19 vaccinations when they meet Wednesday. In a Zoom press conference Monday, Dr. Don Caruso, CEO/President at Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene, said the rejection of the funds for...
A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The Covid 19 pandemic, which ensued major new concerns in an already problem-ridden world, continues. As we saw the norms across countries change, the pandemic brought with it fears and havoc like never before. It will be long before we see the end of this disease but the virus has...
With President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate and local government employment mandates looming, the future of countless workers is up in the air. Yet new research undercuts the stated justification for these mandates. Big-government politicians claim that vaccine mandates are necessary because unvaccinated individuals are a danger to not just themselves...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minnesota health care workers are suing over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Twenty employees of Northfield Hospital and Clinics, some with serious health concerns, have been fired for refusing the shot. They call it a “blanket denial” of their exemptions. It’s why their attorney believes this makes the case stand out.
Monday was Robyn Hobmeier’s first day unemployed in her adult life after spending 14 years as a register nurse at Northfield Hospital.
“November of last year I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Hobmeier said.
A double mastectomy lead to an infection and a positive COVID case this past summer....
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Recent supply chain disruptions are impacting everything from clothes to food, and even trips to the pharmacy. Popular drugs like Adderall, oxycodone, and insulin are running low nationwide. In Tennessee, Steve Beasley said he’s having trouble finding iron dextran for his iron infusions. “I’m stuck between...
The state health department’s ketamine review, which was announced more than a year and two months ago, continues to be delayed, according to an update from Michelle Reese, a senior policy advisor with the Health Facilities and EMS Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan—the third and final stimulus package aimed at combating the COVID-19 crisis. For the 2021 tax season, it temporarily upped the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per dependent ages 6 to 17, and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children age 5 or younger. And unlike previous years, up to half of that money could come early through monthly $250 or $300 checks sent between July and December.
The House version of the Democratic spending bill due to be voted on later this month includes a number of sweeping immigration provisions -- even as the chances of them passing the Senate appear to be shrinking. The House version of the Build Back Better Act, a $1,750,000,000,000 ($1.75 trillion)...
House Speaker Ronald Mariano has targeted action on a health care sector oversight bill before lawmakers break for the holiday recess after Nov. 17, but a top deputy said Monday he is “not 100 percent sure yet” if that legislation will emerge in the next nine days. Rep. Aaron Michlewitz,...
