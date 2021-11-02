CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Multiomics interrogation into HBV (Hepatitis B virus)-host interaction reveals novel coding potential in human genome, and identifies canonical and non-canonical proteins as host restriction factors against HBV

By Shilin Yuan
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHepatitis B Virus (HBV) constitutes a major threat to global public health. Current understanding of HBV-host interaction is yet limited. Here, ribosome profiling, quantitative mass spectrometry and RNA-sequencing were conducted on a recently established HBV replication system, through which we identified multiomic differentially expressed genes (DEGs) that HBV orchestrated to remodel...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Room temperature XFEL crystallography reveals asymmetry in the vicinity of the two phylloquinones in photosystem I

Photosystem I (PS I) has a symmetric structure with two highly similar branches of pigments at the center that are involved in electron transfer, but shows very different efficiency along the two branches. We have determined the structure of cyanobacterial PS I at room temperature (RT) using femtosecond X-ray pulses from an X-ray free electron laser (XFEL) that shows a clear expansion of the entire protein complex in the direction of the membrane plane, when compared to previous cryogenic structures. This trend was observed by complementary datasets taken at multiple XFEL beamlines. In the RT structure of PS I, we also observe conformational differences between the two branches in the reaction center around the secondary electron acceptors A1A and A1B. The Ï€-stacked Phe residues are rotated with a more parallel orientation in the A-branch and an almost perpendicular confirmation in the B-branch, and the symmetry breaking PsaB-Trp673 is tilted and further away from A1A. These changes increase the asymmetry between the branches and may provide insights into the preferential directionality of electron transfer.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

PlantPathMarks (PPMdb): an interactive hub for pathways-based markers in plant genomes

Over the past decade, the problem of finding an efficient gene-targeting marker set or signature for plant trait characterization has remained challenging. Many databases focusing on pathway mining have been released with one major deficiency, as they lack to develop marker sets that target only genes controlling a specific pathway or certain biological process. Herein, we present the PlantPathMarks database (PPMdb) as a comprehensive, web-based, user-friendly, and interactive hub for pathway-based markers in plant genomes. Based on our newly developed pathway gene set mining approach, two novel pathway-based marker systems called pathway gene-targeted markers (PGTMs) and pathway microsatellite-targeted markers (PMTMs) were developed as a novel class of annotation-based markers. In the PPMdb database, 2,690,742 pathway-based markers reflecting 9,894 marker panels were developed across 82 plant genomes. The markers include 691,555 PGTMs and 1,999,187 PMTMs. Across these genomes, 165,378 enzyme-coding genes were mapped against 126 KEGG reference pathway maps. PPMdb is furnished with three interactive visualization tools (Map Browse, JBrowse and Species Comparison) to visualize, map, and compare the developed markers over their KEGG reference pathway maps. All the stored marker panels can be freely downloaded. PPMdb promises to create a radical shift in the paradigm of the area of molecular marker research. The use of PPMdb as a mega-tool represents an impediment for non-bioinformatician plant scientists and breeders. PPMdb is freely available at http://ppmdb.easyomics.org.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hepatic expression of GAA results in enhanced enzyme bioavailability in mice and non-human primates

Pompe disease (PD) is a severe neuromuscular disorder caused by deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA). PD is currently treated with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) with intravenous infusions of recombinant human GAA (rhGAA). Although the introduction of ERT represents a breakthrough in the management of PD, the approach suffers from several shortcomings. Here, we developed a mouse model of PD to compare the efficacy of hepatic gene transfer with adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors expressing secretable GAA with long-term ERT. Liver expression of GAA results in enhanced pharmacokinetics and uptake of the enzyme in peripheral tissues compared to ERT. Combination of gene transfer with pharmacological chaperones boosts GAA bioavailability, resulting in improved rescue of the PD phenotype. Scale-up of hepatic gene transfer to non-human primates also successfully results in enzyme secretion in blood and uptake in key target tissues, supporting the ongoing clinical translation of the approach.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The total and direct effects of systolic and diastolic blood pressure on cardiovascular disease and longevity using Mendelian randomisation

The 2017 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association (ACC/AHA) blood pressure (BP) guidelines lowered the hypertension threshold to"‰â‰¥"‰130/80Â mmHg, but the role of diastolic BP remains contested. This two-sample mendelian randomisation study used replicated genetic variants predicting systolic and diastolic BP applied to the UK Biobank and large genetic consortia, including of cardiovascular diseases and parental lifespan, to obtain total and direct effects. Systolic and diastolic BP had positive total effects on CVD (odds ratio (OR) per standard deviation 2.15, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.95, 2.37 and OR 1.91, 95% CI 1.73, 2.11, respectively). Direct effects were similar for systolic BP (OR 1.83, 95% CI 1.48, 2.25) but completely attenuated for diastolic BP (1.18, 95% CI 0.97, 1.44), although diastolic BP was associated with coronary artery disease (OR 1.24, 95% CI 1.03, 1.50). Systolic and diastolic BP had similarly negative total (âˆ’"‰0.20 parental attained age z-score, 95% CI âˆ’"‰0.22, âˆ’"‰0.17 and âˆ’"‰0.17, 95% CI âˆ’"‰0.20, âˆ’"‰0.15, respectively) and direct negative effects on longevity. Our findings suggest systolic BP has larger direct effects than diastolic BP on CVD, but both have negative effects (total and direct) on longevity, supporting the 2017 ACC/AHA guidelines lowering both BP targets.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis B Virus#Hepatitis E#Multiomics#Hepatitis C#Hbv#Proteostasis#Hcc
Nature.com

Single cell transcriptomics reveals the heterogeneity of the human cornea to identify novel markers of the limbus and stroma

The cornea is the clear window that lets light into the eye. It is composed of five layers: epithelium, Bowman's layer, stroma, Descemet's membrane and endothelium. The maintenance of its structure and transparency are determined by the functions of the different cell types populating each layer. Attempts to regenerate corneal tissue and understand disease conditions requires knowledge of how cell profiles vary across this heterogeneous tissue. We performed a single cell transcriptomic profiling of 19,472 cells isolated from eight healthy donor corneas. Our analysis delineates the heterogeneity of the corneal layers by identifying cell populations and revealing cell states that contribute in preserving corneal homeostasis. We identified expression of CAV1, HOMER3 and CPVL in the corneal epithelial limbal stem cell niche, CKS2, STMN1 and UBE2C were exclusively expressed in highly proliferative transit amplifying cells, CXCL14 was expressed exclusively in the suprabasal/superficial limbus, and NNMT was exclusively expressed by stromal keratocytes. Overall, this research provides a basis to improve current primary cell expansion protocols, for future profiling of corneal disease states, to help guide pluripotent stem cells into different corneal lineages, and to understand how engineered substrates affect corneal cells to improve regenerative therapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Zn(II) binding causes interdomain changes in the structure and flexibility of the human prion protein

The cellular prion protein (PrPC) is a mainly Î±-helical 208-residue protein located in the pre- and postsynaptic membranes. For unknown reasons, PrPC can undergo a structural transition into a toxic, Î²-sheet rich scrapie isoform (PrPSc) that is responsible for transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs). Metal ions seem to play an important role in the structural conversion. PrPC binds Zn(II) ions and may be involved in metal ion transport and zinc homeostasis. Here, we use multiple biophysical techniques including optical and NMR spectroscopy, molecular dynamics simulations, and small angle X-ray scattering to characterize interactions between human PrPC and Zn(II) ions. Binding of a single Zn(II) ion to the PrPC N-terminal domain via four His residues from the octarepeat region induces a structural transition in the C-terminal Î±-helices 2 and 3, promotes interaction between the N-terminal and C-terminal domains, reduces the folded protein size, and modifies the internal structural dynamics. As our results suggest that PrPC can bind Zn(II) under physiological conditions, these effects could be important for the physiological function of PrPC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Confirming the TMEM232 gene associated with atopic dermatitis through targeted capture sequencing

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a common and complex skin disorder, and the 5q22.1 region had been reported to be associated with AD. To confirm the susceptibility gene for AD in the 5q22.1 region by haplotype and targeted capture sequencing. The haplotypes were reconstructed with the genotyping data of four SNPs and six deletions from 3624 Chinese Hans AD patients and 5076 controls. The targeted capture sequencing spanning 5q22.1 region was performed in the selected samples. The gene level enrichment analysis was done using loss of function variants. A total of 62 haplotypes were found, and the H15 haplotype had the strongest association with AD (P"‰="‰3.92"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’10, OR 0.17, 95% CI 0.09"“0.32). However, no co-segregation mutation sites were found in the sequencing analysis within the 16 selected samples, while the enrichment analysis indicated that TMEM232 was significantly associated with AD (P"‰="‰7.33"‰Ã—"‰10"“5, OR 0.33, 95% CI 0.19"“0.58). This study confirms previous findings that the TMEM232 gene is associated with AD by haplotype analysis and targeted capture sequencing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Deficiency of TET3 leads to a genome-wide DNA hypermethylation episignature in human whole blood

TET3 encodes an essential dioxygenase involved in epigenetic regulation through DNA demethylation. TET3 deficiency, or Beck-Fahrner syndrome (BEFAHRS; MIM: 618798), is a recently described neurodevelopmental disorder of the DNA demethylation machinery with a nonspecific phenotype resembling other chromatin-modifying disorders, but inconsistent variant types and inheritance patterns pose diagnostic challenges. Given TET3's direct role in regulating 5-methylcytosine and recent identification of syndrome-specific DNA methylation profiles, we analyzed genome-wide DNA methylation in whole blood of TET3-deficient individuals and identified an episignature that distinguishes affected and unaffected individuals and those with mono-allelic and bi-allelic pathogenic variants. Validation and testing of the episignature correctly categorized known TET3 variants and determined pathogenicity of variants of uncertain significance. Clinical utility was demonstrated when the episignature alone identified an affected individual from over 1000 undiagnosed cases and was confirmed upon distinguishing TET3-deficient individuals from those with 46 other disorders. The TET3-deficient signature - and the signature resulting from activating mutations in DNMT1 which normally opposes TET3 - are characterized by hypermethylation, which for BEFAHRS involves CpG sites that may be biologically relevant. This work expands the role of epi-phenotyping in molecular diagnosis and reveals genome-wide DNA methylation profiling as a quantitative, functional readout for characterization of this new biochemical category of disease.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Restoration of HBV-specific CD8 T-cell responses by sequential low-dose IL-2 treatment in non-responder patients after IFN-Î± therapy

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 376 (2021) Cite this article. Patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) undergoing interferon (IFN)-Î±-based therapies often exhibit a poor HBeAg serological response. Thus, there is an unmet need for new therapies aimed at CHB. This study comprised two clinical trials, including 130 CHB patients, who were treatment-naÃ¯ve; in the first, 92 patients were systematically analyzed ex vivo for interleukin-2 receptor (IL-2R) expression and inhibitory molecules expression after receiving Peg-IFN-Î±-2b therapy. In our second clinical trial, 38 non-responder patients, in whom IFN-Î± therapy had failed, were treated with or without low-dose IL-2 for 24 weeks. We then examined the hepatitis B virus (HBV)-specific CD8+ T-cell response and the clinical outcome, in these patients. Although the majority of the participants undergoing Peg-IFN-Î±-2b therapy were non-responders, we observed a decrease in CD25 expression on their CD4+ T cells, suggesting that IFN-Î± therapy may provide a rationale for sequential IL-2 treatment without increasing regulatory T cells (Tregs). Following sequential therapy with IL-2, we demonstrated that the non-responders experienced a decrease in the numbers of Tregs and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) expression. In addition, sequential IL-2 administration rescued effective immune function, involving signal transducer and activator of transcription 1 (STAT1) activation. Importantly, IL-2 therapy significantly increased the frequency and function of HBV-specific CD8+ T cells, which translated into improved clinical outcomes, including HBeAg seroconversion, among the non-responder CHB patients. Our findings suggest that sequential IL-2 therapy shows efficacy in rescuing immune function in non-responder patients with refractory CHB.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Metformin attenuates hypothalamic inflammation via downregulation of RIPK1-independent microglial necroptosis in diet-induced obese mice

Necroptosis, a form of programmed cell death, accounts for many inflammations in a wide range of diseases. Diet-induced obesity is manifested by low-grade inflammation in the mediobasal hypothalamus (MBH), and microglia are implicated as critical responsive components for this process. Here, we demonstrate that microglial necroptosis plays a pivotal role in obesity-related hypothalamic inflammation, facilitating proinflammatory cytokine production, such as TNF-Î± and IL-1Î². Treatment with the anti-diabetic drug metformin effectively reduces the obese phenotypes in the high-fat diet (HFD)-fed mice, attributing to remission of hypothalamic inflammation partly through repressing microglial necroptosis. Importantly, using the receptor-interacting protein kinase 1 inhibitor, necrostatin-1s, could not suppress the microglial inflammation nor prevent body weight gain in the obese mice, indicating that the microglial necroptosis is RIPK1-independent. Altogether, these findings offer new insights into hypothalamic inflammation in diet-induced obesity and provide a novel mechanism of action for metformin in obesity treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Glass transition temperature prediction of disordered molecular solids

Glass transition temperature, Tg, is the key quantity for assessing morphological stability and molecular ordering of films of organic semiconductors. A reliable prediction of Tg from the chemical structure is, however, challenging, as it is sensitive to both molecular interactions and analysis of the heating or cooling process. By combining a fitting protocol with an automated workflow for forcefield parameterization, we predict Tg with a mean absolute error of ~20"‰Â°C for a set of organic compounds with Tg in the 50"“230"‰Â°C range. Our study establishes a reliable and automated prescreening procedure for the design of amorphous organic semiconductors, essential for the optimization and development of organic light-emitting diodes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Asymmetric requirement of Dpp/BMP morphogen dispersal in the Drosophila wing disc

How morphogen gradients control patterning and growth in developing tissues remains largely unknown due to lack of tools manipulating morphogen gradients. Here, we generate two membrane-tethered protein binders that manipulate different aspects of Decapentaplegic (Dpp), a morphogen required for overall patterning and growth of the Drosophila wing. One is "HA trap" based on a single-chain variable fragment (scFv) against the HA tag that traps HA-Dpp to mainly block its dispersal, the other is "Dpp trap" based on a Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein (DARPin) against Dpp that traps Dpp to block both its dispersal and signaling. Using these tools, we found that, while posterior patterning and growth require Dpp dispersal, anterior patterning and growth largely proceed without Dpp dispersal. We show that dpp transcriptional refinement from an initially uniform to a localized expression and persistent signaling in transient dpp source cells render the anterior compartment robust against the absence of Dpp dispersal. Furthermore, despite a critical requirement of dpp for the overall wing growth, neither Dpp dispersal nor direct signaling is critical for lateral wing growth after wing pouch specification. These results challenge the long-standing dogma that Dpp dispersal is strictly required to control and coordinate overall wing patterning and growth.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel strategy for comprehensive optimization of structural and operational parameters in a supersonic separator using computational fluid dynamics modeling

In this study, the effects of several structural and operational parameters affecting the separation efficiency of supersonic separators were investigated by numerical methods. Different turbulence models were used and their accuracies were evaluated. Based on the error analysis, the V2-f turbulence model was more accurate for describing the high swirling turbulent flow than other investigated turbulence models. Therefore, the V2-f turbulence model and particle tracing model were selected to optimize the structure of the convergence part, the diffuser, the drainage port, and the swirler. The cooling performance of three line-type in the convergent section were calculated. The simulation results demonstrated that the convergent section designed by the Witoszynski curve had higher cooling depth compared to the Bi-cubic and Quintic curves. Furthermore, the expansion angle of 2Â° resulted in the highest stability of fluid flow and therefore was selected in the design of the diffuser. The effect of incorporating the swirler and its structure on the separation performance of supersonic separator was also studied. Three different swirler types, including axial, wall-mounted, and helical, were investigated. It was observed that installing the swirler significantly improved the separation efficiency of the supersonic separator. In addition, the simulation results demonstrated that the separation efficiency was higher for the axial swirler compared to the wall-mounted and helical swirlers. Therefore, for the improved nozzle, the swirling flow was generated by the axial swirler. The optimized axial swirler was constructed from 12 arced vanes each of which had a swirl angle of 40Â°. For the optimized structure, the effects of operating parameters such as inlet temperature, pressure recovery ratio, density, and droplet size was also investigated. It was concluded that increasing the droplet size and density significantly improved the separation efficiency of the supersonic separator. For hydrocarbon droplets, the separation efficiency improved from 4.6 to 76.7% upon increasing the droplet size from 0.1 to 2Â Âµm.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Operando magnetic resonance imaging for mapping of temperature and redox species in thermo-electrochemical cells

Low-grade waste heat is an abundant and underutilised energy source. In this context, thermo-electrochemical cells (i.e., systems able to harvest heat to generate electricity) are being intensively studied to deliver the promises of efficient and cost-effective energy harvesting and electricity generation. However, despite the advances in performance disclosed in recent years, understanding the internal processes occurring within these devices is challenging. In order to shed light on these mechanisms, here we report an operando magnetic resonance imaging approach that can provide quantitative spatial maps of the electrolyte temperature and redox ion concentrations in functioning thermo-electrochemical cells. Time-resolved images are obtained from liquid and gel electrolytes, allowing the observation of the effects of redox reactions and competing mass transfer processes such as thermophoresis and diffusion. We also correlate the physicochemical properties of the system with the device performance via simultaneous electrochemical measurements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High PGD receptor 2 levels are associated with poor prognosis in colorectal cancer patients and induce VEGF expression in colon cancer cells and migration in a zebrafish xenograft model

Despite intense research, the prognosis for patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) remains poor. The prostaglandin D2 receptors DP1 and DP2 are explored here as potential therapeutic targets for advanced CRC. Methods. A CRC cohort was analysed to determine whether DP1 and DP2 receptor expression correlates with patient survival. Four...
CANCER
Nature.com

Immunogenic and efficacious SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on resistin-trimerized spike antigen SmT1 and SLA archaeosome adjuvant

The huge worldwide demand for vaccines targeting SARS-CoV-2 has necessitated the continued development of novel improved formulations capable of reducing the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Herein, we evaluated novel protein subunit vaccine formulations containing a resistin-trimerized spike antigen, SmT1. When combined with sulfated lactosyl archaeol (SLA) archaeosome adjuvant, formulations induced robust antigen-specific humoral and cellular immune responses in mice. Antibodies had strong neutralizing activity, preventing viral spike binding and viral infection. In addition, the formulations were highly efficacious in a hamster challenge model reducing viral load and body weight loss even after a single vaccination. The antigen-specific antibodies generated by our vaccine formulations had stronger neutralizing activity than human convalescent plasma, neutralizing the spike proteins of the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants of concern. As such, our SmT1 antigen along with SLA archaeosome adjuvant comprise a promising platform for the development of efficacious protein subunit vaccine formulations for SARS-CoV-2.
HEALTH
Nature.com

RelA/MicroRNA-30a/NLRP3 signal axis is involved in rheumatoid arthritis via regulating NLRP3 inflammasome in macrophages

NLRP3 inflammasome plays an important role in the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). However, the post-transcriptional regulation of NLRP3 expression by miRNA in synovial macrophages is still not well understood. The aim of the study is to elucidate the mechanisms of RA with the focus on miRNAs mediated post-transcriptional regulation of the NLRP3 inflammasome. Here, we used NLRP3-deficient mice (NLRP3KO) to cross with TNFÎ±-transgenic mice (TNFTG) to generate NLRP3KO/TNFTG mice, and compared their joint phenotypes with those of their TNFTG and wild-type (WT) littermates at 5 months of age. In comparison to WT mice, articular bone volume and cartilage area are decreased, whereas inflammed area, eroded surface, ALP+ osteoblast number, TRAP+ osteoclast number, and the areas of RelA+F4/80+, Caspase-1+F4/80+, IL-1Î²+F4/80+ synoviocytes are increased in the TNFTG mice. Knockout of NLRP3 ameliorates joint inflammation and bone damage in TNFTG mice. Further, in TNFÎ±-primed BMDMs, RelA positively regulates NLRP3 expression, but negatively regulates miR-30a. Additionally, miR-30a negatively mediates NLRP3 expression by directly binding to its 3Ê¹ UTR, suggesting a miR-30a-mediated feedforward loop acting on NLRP3. Finally, intra-articular injection of AAV-miR-30a inhibits NLRP3 inflammasome activation, reduces joint inflammation, and attenuates bone damage in TNFTG mice. Thus, RelA/miR-30a/NLRP3 signal axis is involved in RA through regulating NLRP3 Inflammasome in macrophages.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Bcl-xL acts as an inhibitor of IPR channels, thereby antagonizing Ca-driven apoptosis

Anti-apoptotic Bcl-2-family members not only act at mitochondria but also at the endoplasmic reticulum, where they impact Ca2+ dynamics by controlling IP3 receptor (IP3R) function. Current models propose distinct roles for Bcl-2 vs. Bcl-xL, with Bcl-2 inhibiting IP3Rs and preventing pro-apoptotic Ca2+ release and Bcl-xL sensitizing IP3Rs to low [IP3] and promoting pro-survival Ca2+ oscillations. We here demonstrate that Bcl-xL too inhibits IP3R-mediated Ca2+ release by interacting with the same IP3R regions as Bcl-2. Via in silico superposition, we previously found that the residue K87 of Bcl-xL spatially resembled K17 of Bcl-2, a residue critical for Bcl-2's IP3R-inhibitory properties. Mutagenesis of K87 in Bcl-xL impaired its binding to IP3R and abrogated Bcl-xL's inhibitory effect on IP3Rs. Single-channel recordings demonstrate that purified Bcl-xL, but not Bcl-xLK87D, suppressed IP3R single-channel openings stimulated by sub-maximal and threshold [IP3]. Moreover, we demonstrate that Bcl-xL-mediated inhibition of IP3Rs contributes to its anti-apoptotic properties against Ca2+-driven apoptosis. Staurosporine (STS) elicits long-lasting Ca2+ elevations in wild-type but not in IP3R-knockout HeLa cells, sensitizing the former to STS treatment. Overexpression of Bcl-xL in wild-type HeLa cells suppressed STS-induced Ca2+ signals and cell death, while Bcl-xLK87D was much less effective in doing so. In the absence of IP3Rs, Bcl-xL and Bcl-xLK87D were equally effective in suppressing STS-induced cell death. Finally, we demonstrate that endogenous Bcl-xL also suppress IP3R activity in MDA-MB-231 breast cancer cells, whereby Bcl-xL knockdown augmented IP3R-mediated Ca2+ release and increased the sensitivity towards STS, without altering the ER Ca2+ content. Hence, this study challenges the current paradigm of divergent functions for Bcl-2 and Bcl-xL in Ca2+-signaling modulation and reveals that, similarly to Bcl-2, Bcl-xL inhibits IP3R-mediated Ca2+ release and IP3R-driven cell death. Our work further underpins that IP3R inhibition is an integral part of Bcl-xL's anti-apoptotic function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-harmonic generation in Weyl semimetal Î²-WP crystals

As a quantum material, Weyl semimetal has a series of electronic-band-structure features, including Weyl points with left and right chirality and corresponding Berry curvature, which have been observed in experiments. These band-structure features also lead to some unique nonlinear properties, especially high-order harmonic generation (HHG) due to the dynamic process of electrons under strong laser excitation, which has remained unexplored previously. Herein, we obtain effective HHG in type-II Weyl semimetal Î²-WP2 crystals, where both odd and even orders are observed, with spectra extending into the vacuum ultraviolet region (190"‰nm, 10th order), even under fairly low femtosecond laser intensity. In-depth studies have interpreted that odd-order harmonics come from the Bloch electron oscillation, while even orders are attributed to Bloch oscillations under the "spike-like" Berry curvature at Weyl points. With crystallographic orientation-dependent HHG spectra, we further quantitatively retrieved the electronic band structure and Berry curvature of Î²-WP2. These findings may open the door for exploiting metallic/semimetallic states as solid platforms for deep ultraviolet radiation and offer an all-optical and pragmatic solution to characterize the complicated multiband electronic structure and Berry curvature of quantum topological materials.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Restorative potential of (âˆ’)-epicatechin in a rat model of Gulf War illness muscle atrophy and fatigue

We examined in a rat model of Gulf War illness (GWI), the potential of (âˆ’)-epicatechin (Epi) to reverse skeletal muscle (SkM) atrophy and dysfunction, decrease mediators of inflammation and normalize metabolic perturbations. Male Wistar rats (n"‰="‰15) were provided orally with pyridostigmine bromide (PB) 1.3Â mg/kg/day, permethrin (PM) 0.13Â mg/kg/day (skin), DEET 40Â mg/kg/day (skin) and were physically restrained for 5Â min/day for 3Â weeks. A one-week period ensued to fully develop the GWI-like profile followed by 2Â weeks of either Epi treatment at 1Â mg/kg/day by gavage (n"‰="‰8) or water (n"‰="‰7) for controls. A normal, control group (n"‰="‰15) was given vehicle and not restrained. At 6Â weeks, animals were subjected to treadmill and limb strength testing followed by euthanasia. SkM and blood sampling was used for histological, biochemical and plasma pro-inflammatory cytokine and metabolomics assessments. GWI animals developed an intoxication profile characterized SkM atrophy and loss of function accompanied by increases in modulators of muscle atrophy, degradation markers and plasma pro-inflammatory cytokine levels. Treatment of GWI animals with Epi yielded either a significant partial or full normalization of the above stated indicators relative to normal controls. Plasma metabolomics revealed that metabolites linked to inflammation and SkM waste pathways were dysregulated in the GWI group whereas Epi, attenuated such changes. In conclusion, in a rat model of GWI, Epi partially reverses detrimental changes in SkM structure including modulators of atrophy, inflammation and select plasma metabolites yielding improved function.

Comments / 0

Community Policy