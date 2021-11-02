CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jack Quinn lands AHL's Rookie of the Month

WHEC TV-10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Americans' Jack Quinn is the American Hockey League’s Rookie of the Month after tallying 10 points in October. It's already more than he had in all of the...

www.whec.com

buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres prospect Jack Quinn off to torrid start with Amerks

There’s a theme in the four goals Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn has quickly scored for the Rochester Americans this season. In his first three outings, Quinn, 20, consistently possessed an attacking mindset, driving to the so-called “dirty areas” around the net. “He’s trying to get to hard ice,” Amerks...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
Person
Don Granato
Anniston Star

Atlanta Gladiators sign rookie goalie Jack Berry

Atlanta Gladiators president Jerry James and head coach Jeff Pyle announced Wednesday that rookie goaltender Jack Berry has signed a Standard Player Contract with the team for the 2021-22 season. Berry, 25, has played one game this season in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Peoria Rivermen. The 6-foot-2,...
NHL
theahl.com

AHL joins NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League is proud to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative, which begins today. The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people with cancer and their families...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
markerzone.com

CANADIENS ASSIGN ROOKIE FORWARD COLE CAUFIELD TO THE AHL

After struggling in the first ten games of the season, the Montreal Canadiens have decided to send rookie forward Cole Caufield to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. In those ten games, the 20-year-old only recorded one assist, two penalty minutes, and was a minus-three, but was second...
NHL
Daily Tribune

SPASH, UW-Madison alum Caufield assigned to AHL's Laval Rocket

MONTREAL – SPASH and University of Wisconsin alum Cole Caufield was assigned by the Montreal Canadiens to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket, the team announced Monday. Caufield, 20, tallied one assist in 10 games with Montreal this season. He made his NHL debut late last season and tallied four...
NHL
canucksarmy.com

Vancouver Canucks recall Travis Hamonic, assign Jack Rathbone to AHL

The Vancouver Canucks made a pair of moves Monday morning recalling defencemen Travis Hamonic and assigning defenceman Jack Rathbone to the AHL. Rathbone, 22, has appeared in eight games this season with the big club scoring no points and posting a -8 +/-. Hamonic, meanwhile, didn’t report to Canucks camp...
NHL
flohockey.tv

Idaho's Aksiantsiuk Named ECHL Rookie Of The Month

Idaho Steelheads’ forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October. Aksiantsiuk scored four goals, added five assists and was a +6 in five games during the opening month of the ECHL season. The 20-year-old had at least two points in four...
NHL
denverpioneers.com

Massimo Rizzo Named NCHC Rookie of the Month for October

DENVER – Massimo Rizzo of the Denver Pioneers hockey team has been named the NCHC Rookie of the Month for October, the conference announced on Tuesday. Rizzo, 20, leads all conference freshmen with five goals and is tied for first in the NCHC among first-year players with eight points through six games this season. Nationally, the forward is tied for first in goals and is second in points per game at 1.34 (minimum four games played).
NHL
Fox17

Red Wings' Moritz Seider named NHL Rookie of the Month in October

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has been named the NHL Rookie of the Month for October, just beating out his teammate Lucas Raymond. Seider led all rookies with eight assists and an average of 22:26 time on ice during nine games in October. His league debut on...
NHL
The Citizens Voice

Pens' Lindberg named AHL's Goaltender of the Month

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Filip Lindberg received more acclaim for his hot start on Monday, as he was named the American Hockey League’s Goaltender of the month for October. Lindberg, a 22-year-old rookie, has gone 4-0 with a 1.71 goals-against average and .942 save percentage so far this season. He is...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Vegas receives: Jack Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick. Buffalo receives: Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick. Krebs, 20,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Seattle Kraken’s AHL Affiliate Revealed as Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Seattle Kraken revealed the name of its upcoming American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate on Friday. Set to drop the puck at Coachella Valley Arena in 2022, the newly-named Coachella Valley Firebirds will serve as the development team for the Kraken starting next season. The Firebirds are expected to be an overwhelming success, with 3,000 season ticket deposits already confirmed for the 10,000-seat arena.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Jack McBain named Hockey East’s Player of the Month

One of the forward prospects that doesn’t get talked a lot about in this fan base, just won Hockey East’s Player of the Month. That’s right, Jack McBain has 14 points in just eight games this season. Jack Eichel was traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights...
NHL
news3lv.com

Golden Knights land Buffalo's Jack Eichel in blockbuster trade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel in a blockbuster trade. Eichel will head to Vegas in exchange for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and two conditional draft picks, the team announced Thursday. One pick sent to Buffalo is a 2022 first-round selection...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from Derek King’s win in his debut as interim Chicago Blackhawks coach, including his ‘free’ style and players’ reaction to Jeremy Colliton’s firing

Moments after Alex DeBrincat planted Patrick Kane’s pass in the back of the net to seal the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, DeBrincat fished the puck out of the net. Later, he and the players gave it to Derek King to mark his first win as interim coach of the Blackhawks. King was asked twice about the gesture — though he seemed reluctant to ...
NHL

