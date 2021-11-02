Jack Quinn lands AHL's Rookie of the Month

DENVER – Massimo Rizzo of the Denver Pioneers hockey team has been named the NCHC Rookie of the Month for October, the conference announced on Tuesday. Rizzo, 20, leads all conference freshmen with five goals and is tied for first in the NCHC among first-year players with eight points through six games this season. Nationally, the forward is tied for first in goals and is second in points per game at 1.34 (minimum four games played).

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO