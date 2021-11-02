CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Harvesting crops and knowledge for 2022

By XtremeAg
Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. We are back in the field for the first time in over a week. The 3 inches of rain we received last week shut us down. With our steep inclines, we need...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures sag before USDA crop report

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures drifted lower on Monday as traders adjusted positions before the release of key U.S. Department of Agriculture crop and inventory forecasts. Big U.S. harvests, near-perfect weather for planting in Brazil and signs of slowing purchases by top...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rises on technical buying, positioning before crop data

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed mostly firmer on Monday on technical buying and positioning before a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 1-1/2 cents at $7.68 a bushel after dropping to its lowest price since Oct. 28 at $7.62-1/2. Last week, the most-active contract rose to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07. * K.C. hard red winter wheat ended up 2 cents to end at $7.80-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract slipped 3/4-cent to $10.08-3/4 a bushel. * Traders were adjusting positions ahead of the monthly USDA crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to trim its estimate for global 2021-22 world wheat ending stocks from October. * The USDA, in a weekly crop progress report due at 3 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday, will likely rate 46% of the nation's winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 45% a week earlier, according to analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)
CHICAGO, IL
dtnpf.com

Corn 84% Harvested According to Latest USDA Crop Progress Report

OMAHA (DTN) -- U.S. corn was 84% harvested compared to the five-year average of 78%, and soybeans were 87% harvested, slightly behind the five-year average of 88%, as of Sunday, Nov. 7, USDA NASS said in its weekly Crop Progress report on Monday. Winter wheat planting was 91%, equal to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Mother Nature and maintenance are constant battles in farming

As the end of harvest season nears, XtremeAg’s Lee Lubbers and Dan Luepkes focus on postharvest maintenance and field preparation. Chad Henderson burns the midnight oil as he takes advantage of rare dry days to get his 2021 crop out of the field. Lee Lubbers – Gregory, South Dakota. Lee...
AGRICULTURE
Iowa State
Arkansas State
agfax.com

Thompson on Cotton: Harvest Trundles Along, Crop Better Than Expected

When we previously said the market would surpass its intraday high of 116.28 in short order and challenge 120, we never expected it to happen in one day. Nevertheless, that happened on Monday with the December contract closing nearly limit up at 119.84 after trading as high as 121.67. Unfortunately, Tuesday provided no follow through with the market spending the remainder of the week in a state of give and take digesting a plethora of conflicting data. However, in the end, both December and March futures gained two cents settling at 116.87 and 113.24, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA: Strong U.S. economy but falling crop prices in 2022

The red-hot U.S. recovery from the pandemic, with the fastest economic growth rate since 1984, will moderate to a still-strong 3.5% in 2022, said the USDA in its first look at the agricultural economy in the new year. Farm-gate prices for corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton, the four most widely planted crops, were projected to decline as production, suppressed by the pandemic, catches up with demand.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa corn harvest at 84%, soybeans 95% harvested

November 8, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. Harvest is nearing the end in many parts of Iowa. The latest weekly crop report from USDA says 95 percent of soybeans and 84 percent of corn is harvested, both several days ahead of the five-year average. Farmers in...
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Wheat firm on world supply worry; USDA report awaited

HAMBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat firmed on Monday, again underpinned by concerns about declining world supplies following nine-year highs reached last week. Corn and soybeans drifted as dealers adjusted positions ahead of key crop and inventory forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Chicago Board of Trade...
AGRICULTURE
#Harvesting#Weather#Winter Wheat
Iowa Capital Dispatch

High cost, short supply of fertilizer to alter 2022 planting

Farmers in the United States are likely to plant less corn and use less nitrogen fertilizer on their fields for next year’s growing season due to sky-high fertilizer prices and short supplies. That trend will be less pronounced in Iowa, where fertile soils make the extra costs worthwhile. “We have a very natural advantage for […] The post High cost, short supply of fertilizer to alter 2022 planting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall to 3-week low on bumper global stockpiles

CANBERRA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Monday for a fourth consecutive session as ample global supplies pushed prices to a three-week low. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $12.04-1/4 a bushel, as of 0158 GMT, near the session low of $12.02 a bushel - the lowest since Oct 15. Soybeans closed 1.4% lower on Friday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Delayed French maize crop brings harvest snags

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - France's maize harvest remained well behind the usual pace last week and the late arrival of a bumper crop is creating headaches for producers faced with a jump in drying costs. French farmers had harvested 73% of the grain maize crop area by Nov. 1,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans end lower on harvest pressure, South American planting

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell for a third day on Friday, pressured by harvest activity and strong planting progress in South America that may open up export competition by mid-January, analysts said. Corn also eased from harvest pressure, while wheat stepped back after reaching a nine-year...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture
Industry
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat steady while corn and soy ease as focus turns to U.S. data

* Strong demand, tightening export supplies underpin wheat * Grain market eyes next week's USDA supply-demand report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged up on Friday, underpinned by the prospect of tightening global supplies, while corn and soybeans ticked lower as grain markets looked ahead to U.S. government crop forecasts. A further rise in the dollar also curbed U.S. grain futures as traders adjusted positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-demand report on Nov. 9. The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most active wheat contract was up 0.3% at $7.75-3/4 a bushel at the end of the overnight trading session. Wheat has fallen from a nine-year high of $8.07 set on Tuesday but remained up slightly over the week. "Inflationary expectations and supply-demand fundamentals are supportive for wheat prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Dry growing conditions for recently sown winter crops in Russia and Ukraine have added to supply concerns in top wheat exporting countries after poor spring harvests this year. Global wheat demand continues to be strong with higher than expected purchases by top buyers led by Saudi Arabia. However, some traders see scope for a correction in wheat as large expected crops in Argentina and Australia bolster export availability and late-running corn harvests in the northern hemisphere provide fresh grain supplies for livestock feed. Rain in Argentina over the past week helped to propel 2021/2022 corn sowing and development of wheat crops, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. However, there was concern heavy rain could dent Australia's wheat crop. Rains in the coming 10 days will bring the risk of knocking over maturing wheat crops in the eastern third of Australia's wheat belt, Commodity Weather Group said in a note. CBOT corn was down 0.2% at $5.58-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were 0.6% lower at $12.16 a bushel. Corn and soybeans were being capped by expectations that the USDA will increase its U.S. harvest forecasts. Prices at 1247 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 775.75 2.00 0.26 640.50 21.12 CBOT corn 558.25 -1.00 -0.18 484.00 15.34 CBOT soy 1216.00 -6.75 -0.55 1311.00 -7.25 Paris wheat 290.75 0.75 0.26 192.50 51.04 Paris maize 240.50 -1.00 -0.41 219.00 9.82 Paris rape 683.50 -4.00 -0.58 418.25 63.42 WTI crude oil 79.80 0.99 1.26 48.52 64.47 Euro/dlr 1.15 0.00 -0.23 1.2100 -4.74 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 5-7 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat steady-up 5 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Mild bargain buying expected in CBOT soft red winter wheat futures after three straight days of declines. * MGEX spring wheat also seen firmer while K.C. hard red winter wheat steadies. * Sovecon cut its 2021/22 Russian wheat export forecast by 0.3 million tonnes to 34 million tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 2 cents at $7.75-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat dipped 1/2 cent to $7.85-1/2, and MGEX December spring wheat rose 5-1/4 cents to $10.22-1/4. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected in corn after three straight days of declines but market underpinned by good demand, wheat strength. * CBOT December corn dropped below its 10-day moving average overnight. * December corn last traded down 1 cent at $5.58-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybean futures seen lower for third day in a row as traders stake out positions ahead of monthly U.S. Agriculture Department World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report which is expected to boost U.S. soybean harvest estimate and global ending stocks forecast. * Most-active soybean futures contract hit lowest since Oct. 18 overnight. * January soybeans were last off 6-3/4 cents at $12.16 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
AGRICULTURE
Quad Cities Onlines

Weird weather, but bumper crops

JOHNSTON -- Iowa and the country could be headed for record corn yields, despite uneven weather throughout the year, state agriculture and climate experts said Friday. Iowa corn is forecast at 2.5 billion bushels, averaging 201 bushels an acre, which is an increase of 24 bushels per acre over last year, according to the latest information from the federal agriculture department.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. farmers to seed less corn, more wheat and soy for 2022/23 season -USDA

CHICAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are likely to reduce plantings of corn while expanding seedings of soybeans and wheat for the upcoming marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. The USDA forecast that farmers will seed 92.0 million acres (0.37 million square kilometers) of corn in...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Corn, Soybeans: Crop Insurance – Harvest Price Option Triggers – DTN

Higher prices at harvest could limit potential crop insurance payouts for the 2021 growing season for all except those with extreme yield losses. The average price of the December corn futures contract during the month of October was $5.37 per bushel, while the November soybean contract averaged $12.30 per bushel during the month. Both are higher than the price guarantees last spring of $4.58 per bushel of corn and $11.87 per bushel of soybeans, which means the harvest price will be used in calculations for revenue protection policies.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Heavy rains in Argentina help corn sowing, wheat crop development

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Rain in Argentina over the last week helped propel 2021/2022 corn sowing and development of wheat crops, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, after an earlier heat wave led to fears that the season would be hobbled by dryness. Lack of water...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat, corn, soy sag as traders await U.S. crop report

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. grain futures stumbled on Thursday as traders adjusted positions ahead of a federal crop report next week that is expected to show bigger estimates for the nation's corn and soybean harvests. Prices retreated from recent gains as traders wanted to book profits before the...
AGRICULTURE
dublincitizen.com

Crop Report

Texas honey production dipped slightly, along with bee colony numbers, during 2021, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. Molly Keck, AgriLife Extension entomologist and Beekeeping 101 instructor, Bexar County, said Winter Storm Uri in February and drought conditions in early spring negatively impacted honey production. Keck said...
AGRICULTURE

